Lakers Legend Metta World Peace Reacts To Controversial Claim By Opponent

Los Angeles Lakers legend, Metta World Peace became the subject of a recent conversation involving a hoops analyst who is in fact a New York City streetball legend.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Corey “Homicide” Williams, who is currently an announcer in the NBL league in Australia says that he torched World Peace on more than a few occasions.

This was the TOUGHEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER IVE EVER PLAYED AGAINST. I played against @MettaWorld37 3x’s in NYC 1st time 27p at Rucker Park

2nd time 42p at Pro City NYC

3rd time 24p at 2gether We Chill

I’m in quarantine I got nothing but time. Lets talk about it. @ScoopB https://t.co/nNuVuAdVQz — Corey “Homicide” Williams (@chomicide) April 2, 2020

“The toughest game I played in my life at that point, was Ron Artest,” Williams told me Scoop B Radio.

“I had done TORCHED plenty NBA players that have come to the park… 40’s, 30’s – you know, I done torched a lot of dudes in that park. But he was Defensive Player of the Year it was ’05. It was Defensive Player of the Year Ron Artest. It was Indiana Pacer Ron Artest. And this specific summer we played against Tony Rosen and his team up at Rucker that was FUBU. I played with Don Diva – shout out to Black Fluid which is the home team Harlem with myself and Bone Collector in the backcourt of course, and they brought Ron Artest up there for me. We played them in the regular season and I gave him about 35 and they were like, ‘We need somebody to stop him. We gonna beat them in the playoffs.’ So Ron Artest shows up in the park and for me, it – you kill a lot of NBA guys when they come to the park, and yeah you kill regular street ball guys, but where you’re trying to go to you know, this is what it’s about. What are you going to do when a marquee star in the NBA comes – not only a marquee star but, a Defensive Player of the Year; the best defender in the world… and he’s a New Yorker so you already know the type of D that he’s playing… 6’7” Fiery, strong as an ox and the New York mentality already. Whatcha gonna do today?”



For those keeping score at home: Corey “Homicide” Williams is best known for his time spent in the Australian National Basketball League where he earned league MVP honors in 2010 with the Townsville Crocodiles. Williams did get a crack at the NBA in 2005 when he signed with the Toronto Raptors for training camp.

He averaged 4.0 points and 1.0 assists in four pre-season games for the Raptors before being waived.

He’s had stops in the NBA with stops with the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s Summer League with the Indiana Pacers and a cup of coffee with the Denver Nuggets.

A defensive stopper, Metta World Peace, whose birth name is Ron Artest was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 16th pick in the 1999 NBA Draft out of St. John’s University.

An NBA Champion with the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers team from 2010, he’s also an NBA All Star and a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Metta World Peace’s brother Daniel Artest reached out to me personally and told me that Homicide’s account was untrue.

In fact, he recorded an episode of his Unscripted NBA Talk Podcast where Metta World Peace joined him in the discussion.

Portions of the show were leaked via his Instagram Live last night and I received a transcript of it.

See Below:

Metta World Peace’s response to his matchup with Corey “Homicide” Williams:

“Homicide? He’s gonna get his buckets, but he doesn’t have a lot of options. He NEVER killed me, he was getting a lot of buckets. DP…Homicide was one of those guys out there that did okay, but the people in New York City that did good against me was DP, Tron Brown, Junie Sanders, General Electric — Homicide was up there, Homicide got nice late…He wasn’t nice early. Homicide just can on the scene, you know?…I was playing in the streets as a young kid… I was 15, 16 playing at Gershwin, Watson, Gun Hill, Soul in the Hole — I was playing in every single park!!!”

Metts World Peace response to Williams destorying him on three separate occasions:

“Homicide played well. Homicide is a good NBA player. He’s a NBA player. It is what it is. He just couldn’t make it in the NBA. I thought that he was a bum. But he wasn’t a bum, you know what I’m sayin’? He’s not a bum. It is what it is. But in Kay Slay’s tournament, I broke the goddamn rim and stopped the goddamn game!!! [laughter]”