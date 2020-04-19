Michael Jordan’s Kids Include 2 Sons & 3 Daughters

Most people know Michael Jordan as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but to his five kids he is simply dad. Michael is the proud father of three daughters and two sons.

Michael and his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy have three children: Jeffrey (31), Marcus (29) and Jasmine (27). He and current wife, Yvette Prieto, also have two twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, who were born on February 9, 2014.

Fans may be familiar with Michael’s sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, from their college basketball careers. Jeffrey started college at Illinois before transferring to UCF after his junior year in 2010 where he played an additional two seasons. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.2 assists in 11.3 minutes per game during his five seasons. Marcus played three seasons at UCF from 2009 to 2012 averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists during his tenure with the Knights.

Jordan’s Oldest Daughter, Jasmine, Works as a Jordan Brand Executive

Jasmine graduated from Syracuse where she studied sports management. According to InStyle, she spent time with the Hornets as a basketball operations coordinator but now works at Nike as a Jordan Brand executive. Jasmine is in a relationship with former NBA player Rakeem Christmas and the couple welcomed a son in 2019. This makes Michael a grandfather, a new role he relishes as the former Bulls star explained to Today.com.

“Actually, it’s fun because I can actually hold him and play with him and I’m having fun watching him,” Jordan told Today.com discussing his new grandson.

Jasmine is continuing her father’s legacy at Jordan Brand. She discussed her work during a recent interview with Rolling Out.

“I am the liaison between Jordan Brand and the athletes that we have signed on Jordan Brand,” Jasmine explained to Rolling Out. “I make sure that our players get everything from footwear to apparel to succeed on the court and to be fashionable off the court. And we make sure that they’re doing custom colorways for their games. Then, on the back end, when we do photo shoots and appearances, I make sure I get everything on schedule so that way we can market each player.”

Marcus Is the Founder of a Boutique Sneaker Company Called Trophy Room

Marcus followed in his father’s footsteps as a businessman and is the founder of a boutique store entitled Trophy Room. The store was initially located at Disney Springs, but recently revealed plans to open up a downtown Orlando location, per the Orlando Business Journal. The company specializes in shoes and apparel with a particular emphasis on his father’s signature sneakers and exclusive releases. The name is a nod to the trophy room at the family home that displayed all of Michael’s accomplishments.

“The trophy room at the Jordan estate was more than a museum showcasing past victories of an icon,” the Trophy Room website details. “It was a point of inspiration, from a father to his children. An invitation for them to excel, and include their victories among their father’s.”

Michael is now going through the entire parenting process again with twin six-year-old daughters. His oldest three children are creating their own legacies in their respective professions.