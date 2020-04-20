NBA Stars React to the Michael Jordan Documentary

ESPN dropped the first two episodes of The Last Dance and they lived up to the hype with the documentary taking viewers through Michael Jordan’s childhood, his college years and his first NBA playoff series among other moments.

Let’s dance. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 20, 2020

Media members and fans weren’t the only ones who live-tweeted the event. Several current NBA players reacted to the documentary in real-time.

NBA Players Appreciate Michael

💯💯💯 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 20, 2020

I feel like this documentary gonna make me put MJ #1, instead of #2…

Can’t Wait!!! #LastDance — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 19, 2020

The 🐐 of basketball . https://t.co/HLAfvZK69e — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 20, 2020

Mike from another planet lol… #TheLastDance … Pip slept on like a mf too smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020

More Reactions From the Documentary

Of course, most people know the story of Michael Jordan getting cut from his high school team. Still, it’s a wild thought that MJ wouldn’t make it.

Imagine being the coach that cut MJ 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ #TheLastDance — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) April 20, 2020

In the documentary, Walt Frazier make a comment that Jordan could lead a team to a championship because he wasn’t a 7-footer, as centers had traditionally dominated the league. Jordan was famously drafted No. 3 overall after Houston and Portland each selected centers ahead of him.

Y’all see how quick mike changed the NBA…they said if u weren’t over 7ft u couldn’t carry a team…that’s crazy to think about now — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) April 20, 2020

Scottie Pippen and the Bulls re-negotiated his contract after the team’s first championship season in 1991. The seven-year, $18 million extension replaced the remaining years of his six-year, $5 million rookie contract.

7 years 18M dang — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 20, 2020

Prior to Game 2 of the Celtics-Bulls 1986 playoff series, MJ played golf with Danny Ainge, who was one of the best players on Boston’s roster. Could you imagine if Steph Curry and LeBron James squared off in 18-holes in between NBA Finals matchups? That would be madness and some current NBA players are perplexed by the day on the greens by Jordan and Ainge.

They played golf TOGETHER.. during the series !? — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) April 20, 2020

Yes, there were commercials in the airing of the documentary.

Bruh commercials……!!!?? — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) April 20, 2020

Timeout… nobody said commercials😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2020

Everyone Wants More of The Last Dance

The next two episodes will air next Sunday at 9pm ET on ESPN.

I could’ve watched all 10 episodes right now. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 20, 2020

Needed that!!! — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) April 20, 2020

They should’ve gave us 5 episodes!!🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ #Tough — Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) April 20, 2020

When they rolled the credits just now a tear came to my eye. #TheLastDance — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 20, 2020

If I had 3 wishes in life. I think I would have asked for #TheLastDance — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020

Read Next:

Rui Hachimura Says He Models Game After Carmelo Anthony

Throwback: When Mase Put on a Show After Wizards’ Game

Five Trades for the Redskins at No. 2