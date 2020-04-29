Latest Odds Show Giants Are Still Very Much in the Jadeveon Clowney Sweepstakes

The idea of Jadeveon Clowney barreling off the edge of the New York Giants defense in 2020 appeared like a great possibility entering the offseason. However, Clowney’s lofty contract requests and Dave Gettleman’s stern approach of not overpaying for pass rush has placed a major impasse between the one-time somewhat likely marriage.

Yet, while the thought of Clowney landing in New York seems all but dead on the surface, Vegas’ latest odds show that they still believe there’s a solid chance the former 1st-overall draft pick dons Giants blue next season.

Giants Have 5-1 Odds to Sign Clowney

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has openly said “the door is not closed” for a Jadeveon Clowney return to Seattle. However, the selection of two edge defenders in last week’s draft, including 2nd-Round selection Darrell Taylor out of Tennessee as well as Jarran Reed staking claim to Clowney’s No. 90 jersey number, doesn’t exactly bode well for a likely reunion.

Still, the Seahawks top a recent odds release, via BetOnline.ag, on where Clowney will play next season. Yet, arguably the most surprising team on the list would likely have to be the New York Football Giants, pegged as the fourth-favorite team to land Clowney’s services.

Jadeveon Clowney Team in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Regular Season:

Seattle Seahawks 3/2

Indianapolis Colts 2/1

Tennessee Titans 4/1

New York Giants 5/1

Philadelphia Eagles 6/1

Miami Dolphins 9/1

Baltimore Ravens 14/1

Clowney a Long Shot Signing for NY

Would the Giants like to upgrade their pass rush? Certainly. The team is currently set to enter 2020 with Oshane Ximines, Lorenzo Carter, and Kyler Fackrell as their top edge defenders. All of which combined, accumulated just 10 sacks in 2019.

However, Gettleman has gone on record numerous times, sticking to his guns, that a defense doesn’t need an elite pass-rusher to be dominant. A sentiment he reiterated following the 2020 NFL Draft.

It’s one of those deals where, as I’ve said before, sometimes people think that all of the sacks have got to come from one to two guys. It’s a group effort. As Joe [Judge] said, we’re going to constantly evaluate. Roster building is a 12-month season. It’s 365 and it’s 24/7. At the end of the day, we feel good about where we’re at, but we’ll continue to try to improve it. We’re going to take a look at what we’ve got and you know part of it’s going to be scheme. I’ve got a lot of confidence in (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator) Pat Graham and Joe and the defensive guys. We’re going to be fine.

Gettleman addressed that glaring lack of edge defenders in his otherwise applauded draft class, assuring everyone “it’ll get better.” He continued, “no, we didn’t draft what you guys would call a blue-goose pass rusher, but a lot of the time it’s a group effort. It’s not about who gets the sacks, it’s about the number of sacks and the number of pressures.”

