Giants Release 6 Players to Make Room for Draft Picks & UDFA Signings

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books. While the day is a shining moment for prospects across the country realizing their lifelong dreams, it also means the potential, and at times likely, end to current NFL player dreams.

Giants Waive 6 Players

Between the New York Giants‘ 10-man draft class as well as the addition of 10 undrafted free agents and claiming former Miami Dolphins safety Montre Hartage off waivers, it was time for Big Blue to do a little house cleaning.

In their first post-draft roster moves, the Giants waived six players in total, consisting of defensive back Derrick Baity, center Tanner Volson, tight end CJ Conrad, punter Sean Smith, and long snappers Drew Scott and Colin Holba.

Holba has the most experience with the team, appearing in the final five games of the 2019 season with the Giants. None of the other five players waived have appeared in an NFL game.

Center & TE Position Begin to Take Form

Volson was a dark horse to stake claim to the Giants’ vacant center position. The former undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State signed with New York in early December of last season. However, with 5th-Round draft pick Shane Lemieux and promising third-year man Nick Gates both expected to see reps at center this season, Volson became expendable.

Conrad was a bit of a fan favorite amongst the Giants fandom over his multiple stints with the organization. He proved to be a viable blocker who plays with grit, and has made some memorable plays during practice and preseason appearances. Yet, New York currently possesses an influx of bodies at the tight end position. Even with the release of Conrad, the Giants are still left with six tight ends on the roster, likely meaning Conrad is just the first of the cuts from the position this season.

New York’s roster currently stands at 85 players, five under the NFL limit for this timeframe. Hartage Reunites With Patrick Graham With the added room on the roster, New York claimed Montre Hartage off waivers on Tuesday. Hartage last played with the Miami Dolphins, appearing in four games during his lone season in the Sunshine state. Hartage compiled eight combined tackles and one pass defended following his practice squad elevation prior to Week 13. In New York, Hartage reunites with his former Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who is entering his inaugural season with Big Blue under the same title. Is NY in on Free-Agent Justin Britt? The Giants shored-up their offensive line as much as possible this offseason. The selections of Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart could potentially give New York their bookend offensive tackles for the next decade. While ex-Oregon standout Shane Lemieux and free-agent signee Cam Fleming are both versatile players who will likely see their fair share of snaps next season. However, speaking of snaps, New York is still unsure who will be delivering the ball to Daniel Jones next season. Britt, who’s started every game he’s appeared in during each of his six NFL seasons, was a surprising roster cut for the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week. Britt would certainly be a welcomed addition in New York, where his talent, experience, and age (just 28-years-old) would essentially cement the Giants’ o-line rebuild for 2020.

