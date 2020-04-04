NFL Rumors: Will Philadelphia Eagles Season Start on Time?

Will the Philadelphia Eagles begin the 2020 season on time? According to President Donald Trump, the answer is yes.

The biggest question facing NFL fans since states started issuing “stay-at-home” orders last month was in regard to the start of the regular season. The league has closed team facilities and changed the format of the draft to follow strict social distancing and quarantine policies. However, there has been no announcement about the cancellation of the upcoming season. The full slate of games is expected to be released on May 9, with the first contest scheduled around Sept. 10.

Trump held a conference call with the commissioners of all the major professional sports on Saturday and indicated that he doesn’t foresee any delays in starting the 2020 NFL season on time. That leaves about five months to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and open up stadiums to thousands of screaming fans.

In conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told @wojespn and me. More on call coming at https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

“All of our discussion, all of our focus, has been on a normal traditional season, starting on time, playing in front of fans, in our regular stadiums, and going through a full 16-game regular season and full set of playoffs,” NFL executive vice president Jeff Pash told NFL.com. “That’s our focus.”

Pash added: “That’s our expectation. Am I certain of that? I’m not certain I’ll be here tomorrow. But I’m planning on it, and in the same way, we’re planning on having a full season.”

Eagles Postpone Future Season-Ticket Payments

The Eagles are doing their part to help with the financial burden of owning season tickets amid the novel coronavirus crisis. The organization let all season-ticket holders know that it is indefinitely postponing future payments.

The Eagles allow fans to pay off their balances in installments and the second one had been due on April 16. The first one was collected on March 16. The team sent out a letter to season-ticket holders last week to inform them that they are pausing payments as they continue to closely monitor the situation.

Philadelphia opened the 2019 season on Sept. 8. The time and date for the first game of 2020 has yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more information.

“The timing of future payments will be determined and communicated at a later date,” the Eagles said in an email. “We are closely monitoring developments and will evaluate every option to ensure that you have the flexibility to make your scheduled payments within a reasonable time. As an organization, we want you to know that we are here for you and we want to be supportive of you during this difficult time.”

Carson Wentz Charity Softball Game Canceled

One of the most fun offseason events for Eagles players has been the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation’s annual softball game at Citizens Bank Park. This year’s edition of the popular charity event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now entering its third year in existence, the softball game has raised $1.35 million for the AO1 Foundation and saw 15,000 fans walk through the gates.

“We canceled the game because we are taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously,” the AO1 Foundation wrote in a statement. “We were looking forward to an event that brings the Philadelphia community together to have fun and help others, but the health and safety of our supporters is of utmost importance to us.”

All those who purchased tickets in advance will receive a full refund. Wentz started the AO1 Foundation in 2017 as a way of “uplifting individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God’s love for His people,” according to their mission statement.

We are canceling the Charity Softball Game scheduled for May 8 at Citizens Bank Park because of the COVID-19 health situation. Tickets will automatically be refunded in 5-7 days. Thank you for your support, and we hope to see you at the ballpark for the 2021 game! #AO1 pic.twitter.com/v046QzG1PX — AO1 Foundation (@AO1Foundation) April 3, 2020

