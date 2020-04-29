Pat McAfee Hints at Potential Return to NFL, Name Drops 3 Teams [WATCH]

It may not be Michael Jordan returning in the No. 45 jersey, but it’s awfully close. Everyone’s favorite raunchy football analyst, Pat McAfee, may have a new Sunday gig starting this fall.

McAfee, from the beloved self-titled Pat McAfee Show as well as other notable outlets such as ESPN and Barstool Sports, has hinted at a potential return to the gridiron.

Pat McAfee Coming Out of Retirement?

Why Has Pat McAfee Been Kicking On Twitter?

Pat McAfee hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2016 season. However, the man with the golden leg appears to have, at the very least, begun entertaining the idea of a comeback.

On Wednesday’s airing of The Pat McAfee Show, the show received an on-air call that may have turned the entire punting community upside down. The fan noted to McAfee that the former Indianapolis Colt had been “teasing us on Twitter showing your absolute cannon of a leg,” and wondered if he’d “ever go back to punting in the NFL?”

Interestingly enough, McAfee appears more open to a return to the league than one may have expected.

For me punting balls in the back yard, I’m not 100% sure what’s going to happen. Honestly, I have no idea. Right now I’m just trying to see if the legs are okay. I’m feeling much better than I felt a year ago whenever I was thinking about doing this, the legs feel good, the ball is flying, I think mentally I feel better. Right now I’m just enjoying getting back into my sanctuary which is just bombing balls, and I just so happpened to be kicking the living… “it” out of the balls right now too so that feels good.

McAfee Name Drops Lions, Steelers, & Chiefs

McAfee didn’t stop there, even rallying off a few teams by name who may benefit from adding his services.

Do a couple places potentially need a punter that I have friends who are coaching there? Maybe… Detroit, by the way, is another place. A lot of people popping off in my comments last time about the Lions needing a punter. Pittsburgh needs a punter. I mean, there’s a lot of places that need a punter. Kansas City Chiefs are currently in the middle of an open tryout for punter. I don’t know if they’d take me, but there’s a lot of places that potentially need a punter.

The Chiefs of course, notably parted ways with veteran punter, Dustin Colquitt, on Tuesday after 15 years with the team.

McAfee added, “I’m not 100% sure I’m going to make a comeback, but I’m giving it a go in the backyard just to see if I can make it. And also, I really enjoy doing it.” He was also quick to add that “the balls are flying very, very high right now, very, very high.”

The End of The Pat McAfee Show?

Despite the potential itch of returning to the playing field, McAfee did reassure his fans that The Pat McAfee Show is here to stay… well, sort of.

I don’t know what’s going to happen. This show will not end. I’m having too much fun with this show right now, too much fun. Now, will that change? Maybe.

