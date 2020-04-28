Chiefs Part Ways With 2-Time Pro Bowl Punter: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off of a strong showing at the 2020 NFL Draft, which saw the defending Super Bowl champions add six draft picks to their roster over the weekend, plus an additional 18 undrafted rookie free agents. Among the deep UDFA class was Florida P Tommy Townsend, the third punter to join the roster, along with free agent signing Tyler Newsome and long-time veteran Dustin Colquitt.

However, it now appears that Colquitt, the franchise’s longest-tenured player, is no longer in the mix.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old special teams leader took to his Instagram account early Tuesday morning to post a farewell message to Kansas City. It remains unclear whether the Chiefs have released their 16-year punter or if Colquitt is hanging up his cleats for retirement.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The two-time Pro Bowler concluded his message with “Thank you KC,” sending a clear message that he has likely played his final snaps in a Chiefs uniform.

I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed & pleaded for them to. I’ll miss walking into the building & smelling the coffee, talking to everyone…it took me forever to weave through some of the most loving people you’d ever hope to work with. I was a young kid when I first walked into Arrowhead…hell, the indoor facility used to be 70 yards. Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC

Dustin Colquitt just posted this on Instagram. This may be it after 15 years in a #Chiefs uniform and countless efforts to help in the KC community. “Been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank You KC.” pic.twitter.com/MJDno5wacO — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 28, 2020

Last season, Colquitt averaged 44.3 yards per punt, tied for the second-lowest mark of his career, trailing only his 39.4-yard average during his rookie campaign. He punted away two times during Super Bowl LIV in February for an even 100 yards, helping aid the organization to its first title in 50 years.

The Tennessee alum has spent all 15 professional seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the third round (No. 99 overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft. Colquitt was the first specialist off the board that year, nearly three rounds before the next closest kicker or punter. In a franchise-record 238 career regular season games, Colquitt has registered 1,124 punts for 50,393 yards with an average of 44.8 yards. His 462 punts downed inside of the 20-yard-line are also good for third-best in NFL history. Aside from his sustained on-field success, Colquitt is also a role model off the field, earning the Chiefs’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination three different times, most recently last season for his continued work as an ambassador for Team Smile.

The Chiefs would project to receive approximately $1.95 million in salary cap relief as the result of Colquitt’s base salary dropping off the books for the final year of the three-year extension the sides agreed to in 2018.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Sign 18 Undrafted Free Agents, Including 6 Wide Receivers

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata