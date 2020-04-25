Patriots Draft Versatile LB Compared To Kyle Van Noy, Highlights [WATCH]

The New England Patriots lost valuable linebacker Kyle Van Noy in free agency to the Miami Dolphins, so Bill Belichick and Co. went out and drafted a linebacker who has been compared to the Super Bowl Champion.

With the No. 87 pick in the draft, the Patriots selected Alabama linebacker, Anfernee Jennings. Here is a look at some of Jennings’ highlights:

Anfernee Jennings’ Highlights

Anfernee Jennings’ 2019 College Stats

Tackles – 45

Tackles for Loss – 12.5

Sacks – 8

Forced Fumbles – 1

Interceptions – 1

The Nick Saban Connection

Belichick’s college mini-me has to be Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The two legends look for the same kinds of defensive players, and that’s a big reason why it seems the Patriots often welcome former Crimson Tide players to the roster.

Jennings will be the third former Alabama player on the 2020 roster along with Damien Harris, and Dont’a Hightower.

