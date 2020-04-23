Raiders NFL Draft Picks: When Does Las Vegas Select in 1st Round?

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into the 2020 NFL Draft loaded with picks early on. Despite not having any picks in the second round, the team will make five selections during the draft’s first two days. Thanks to the Khalil Mack trade back in 2018, Las Vegas has two first-round picks this year. To make things even sweeter, both picks are in the top-20. Here’s where the team selects:

No. 12

No. 19

Considering the Raiders have some pretty big needs, having two selections that early could seriously help the team on offense and defense. General manager Mike Mayock isn’t beyond making trades, so he could try to get creative. It’s very possible that the team doesn’t actually hold onto both of those first-round picks when things are all said and done.

Latest Draft Rumors

The Raiders are as unpredictable as they come and could definitely shake things up early in the draft. While most have linked the team to wide receivers early, many options are on the table.

Jon Gruden likes Henry Ruggs, Mike Mayock likes CeeDee Lamb: Wide receiver is obviously the biggest need for the Raiders. Their top wide receiver didn’t crack 700 receiving yards last season and that’s a problem. Based on the latest reports, it appears the play will be for either Henry Ruggs out of Alabama or CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma. The team couldn’t go wrong with either of them, but don’t count out Jerry Jeudy just yet.

Tua Tagovailoa to Raiders gaining steam: According to NFL.com’s Peter Schrager, there’s growing buzz that Las Vegas could target the star Alabama quarterback in the draft should he fall. The injury concerns surrounding Tua appear to be real, but he’s too good for every team in the top-10 to pass on him. It’s highly unlikely he falls to 12 and the Raiders aren’t going to trade into the top-10 to get him.

Final Mock Draft (No Trades)

After months of mock drafts, the Raiders will finally be able to make their picks official. Based on everything reported so far, it’s hard to know exactly what the team might do. Last year, they proved to be very unpredictable and Mike Mayock only has one draft under his belt. Trading down is a real possibility, but it’s hard to imagine the Raiders don’t take a wide receiver with their first pick. Here is the player we predict Las Vegas to pick with their first pick.

No. 12: CeeDee Lamb (WR) – Oklahoma

Jerry Jeudy has a good chance of getting taken off the board before the Raiders pick. If he is available, the team will have a really tough choice on their hands. In the end, they will pick Lamb because of his big-play ability and amazing hands. The team has struggled with drops from their wide receivers for years and Lamb isn’t going to drop a lot of passes.

No. 19: Kristian Fulton (CB) – LSU

Based on Mayock’s first draft with the Raiders, it’s clear he likes players who come from winning teams. Kristian Fulton was a key contributor for the National Champions last season and is arguably the third-best cornerback prospect in the draft.

