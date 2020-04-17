Raiders Officially Re-Sign 5 Players, Including Veteran Quarterback

Even with the draft closing in, the Las Vegas Raiders are still busy locking up some returning players. The roster has filled up quite a bit with new players during free agency, but the team is still bringing back a lot of guys. According to the Raiders’ website, they have re-signed the following players:

Daniel Carlson – Kicker

D.J. Killings – Defensive Back

Dallin Leavitt – Defensive Back

Nathan Peterman – Quarterback

David Sharpe – Offensive Tackle

Out of the five, Carlson, Leavitt and Sharpe were the only ones to see significant playing time. All of these guys are young players who have shown promise at points. It’s not a given that any one of them will make the roster, but they will definitely compete.

Is Carlson on the Hot Seat?

Daniel Carlson was a pleasant surprise for the Raiders in 2018. The team had finally moved on from the legendary Sebastian Janikowski and had a big hole to fill at kicker. Carlson came in after six games and was close to automatic. He made 16 of 17 field goals and went three for three on field goals of 50+ yards. After that showing, it looked like the Raiders found their kicker of the future.

Unfortunately, Carlson came crashing back to earth in 2019. He didn’t show nearly the same consistency. After missing just one field goal in 2018, he missed seven in 2019 and both of his attempts from 50+ yards. His poor kicking definitely put the team is some tough spots during the season.

Carlson shouldn’t feel safe this offseason as the Raiders will almost certainly bring in some competition at kicker. It’s clear that Carlson has the talent to be a good kicker in the NFL, but he struggles with consistency. It’s gotta be all mental for him. Jon Gruden isn’t too attached to any player on the roster and he’ll upgrade if he thinks it’s possible. If Carlson does make the roster in the end, his leash will be incredibly short. Having a good kicker could be the difference between winning and losing a Super Bowl.

Has Nathan Peterman Been Replaced by Marcus Mariota?

Jon Gruden’s love for Nathan Peterman is well-documented. Before he was drafted, the coach had a ton of praise for him. The quarterback is now considered one of Gruden’s biggest whiffs as Peterman has put together some of the most horrific starts possible.

When the Raiders brought in Peterman, it was strictly so Gruden could try and fix him. The coach is a fan of trying to rehabilitate veteran quarterbacks. Peterman did look good in the preseason and looked like he was going be Derek Carr’s backup, but he got hit with a season-ending injury before the season started.

Now Gruden has Marcus Mariota to play with, who has way more upside and potential than Peterman does. That’s bad news for the former fifth-round pick. The Raiders are only going to keep three quarterbacks on the roster when the season starts. Carr and Mariota are locks, but the third spot is open. If the team drafts a quarterback, Peterman is the obvious odd man out.

