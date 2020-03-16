Raiders Use Original-Round Tender on Free Agent QB: Report

While the Las Vegas Raiders‘ starting quarterback position still has a lot of questions surrounding it, it looks like they’d like to lock down at least one of their backup spots. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the team is using an original-round tender on Nathan Peterman.

Minor Raiders QB news: They put the original-round tender on restricted free agent Nathan Peterman today. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 16, 2020

The Raiders traded for Peterman last offseason and impressed in his preseason appearances. Unfortunately, he got hit with a nasty injury before the beginning of the season and was put on injured reserve. By putting the original-round tender on him, if a team wants to sign Peterman, they’d have to give the Raiders the same draft pick that was used on the player (in this case, a fifth-round pick). Las Vegas will also be able to match an offer a team makes for Peterman. He shouldn’t have a robust market, so this all but guarantees he’ll be a Raider heading into the offseason.

Nicholas Morrow Also Tendered

Peterman wasn’t the only player to get tendered as the Raiders did the same thing with linebacker Nicholas Morrow, according to NBC Sports’ Scott Bair.

Raiders LB Nicholas Morrow was given an original-round RFA tender. Raiders will have a right to match any offer he gets. Morrow was undrafted, so there's no pick coming back if another team signs him. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) March 16, 2020

As Bair points out, Morrow wasn’t drafted so the only rights the Raiders hold over him are that they can match any offer he receives. If a team really wants Morrow, they shouldn’t have much of a problem acquiring him. The Raiders liked him heading into 2019, but there was nobody in the group of linebackers that stepped up last year. Perhaps they like him in a backup capacity. With the signing of Nick Kwiatkoski, it’s clear the team plans to make changes at linebacker. If Morrow makes it to training camp, he could have a hard time making the roster depending on who else the Raiders decide to add.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Latest QB Rumors

Outside of the Nick Kwiatkoski signing, the Raiders have stayed relatively quiet to start free agency. Though quarterback rumors have gone relatively quiet, there’s still a chance the team makes a big move. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders are making a run at Tom Brady, but have fallen behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bruce Arians still making his pitch to Tom Brady? Raiders aren't totally out of it, but it's my understanding that the Bucs are ahead in line. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 16, 2020

There have been conflicting reports on Brady and the Raiders, but until he actually signs with a team, it’s going to be hard to know what he’s going to do. It seems like a long shot Brady ends up in Las Vegas, but the door isn’t completely closed. If you’re rooting for the Hall of Famer to join the team, hope is not lost. If you’d rather stick with Derek Carr, it’s too early to relax just yet.

Brady isn’t the only veteran quarterback the Raiders could have eyes on. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Jon Gruden may take a look at Jameis Winston.

Lot of belief that Jon Gruden has an interest in Jameis Winston with the Raiders. That’s been speculated for a long time. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 16, 2020

Signing Brady makes some sense for the Raiders as he’s a big star and should still have some productive years left in the tank. However, Winston makes no sense for Gruden’s offense and it’s hard to buy that actually happens. It’s highly unlikely the former number one overall pick makes his way to Las Vegas.

READ NEXT: Raiders Player Calls for Team to Trade for Star WR, Draft CeeDee Lamb

