Redskins’ Coach High on Top QB Prospect: Report

There seems to be some consensus that the Washington Redskins will draft edge-rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. However, coach Ron Rivera is a big fan of Tua Tagovailoa, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Redskins should take Tua at all cost, as I detailed in the team’s 7-Round Mock Draft. Telling their defensive-minded head coach that they are passing on Young will be no easy conversation, though the reports of Rivera’s fondness for the QB may make that a simplier feat.

The defensive end can’t provide the type of ceiling for a team that a great QB can (and Tagovailoa was an elite prospect before the hip surgery). Washington needs to target the Alabama QB and let Young slip to Detroit with the No. 3 pick.

Teams Strongly Believe Chase Young Will Go Top-3

No team picking below the Lions have contacted Young to speak with him, as there is a league-wide belief that the Ohio State defender is a lock to go in the top-3. Young going to the Redskins at No. 2 remains the most likely outcome.

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith is among those who have heard that Young will be the selection at No. 2.

“He’s the elite pass rusher in the upcoming draft. You’ve got the chance to take him with the No. 2 overall pick,” Smith said of Young. “Could you imagine if they pass on him and grab Tua, then Haskins doesn’t pan out and Tua gets hurt early? That would be problematic. You don’t want that.”

The ESPN personality believes selecting Young is the right choice for the franchise. Smith is also concerned with the Alabama QB’s durability and he believes that the value of a potentially elite pass rusher is too valuable to pass up on.

Health Remains a Major Concern for Tua

The Alabama quarterback is coming off hip surgery and while he’s received glowing reports about his post-procedure mobility, there remains concern about his health.

At least two teams have “flunked” Tua for medical reasons. And those stem beyond the hip ailment.

“It’s not just his hip,” former GM Michael Lombardi said. “It’s his ankle. It’s his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. … He’s brittle. He is brittle. You can’t deny it.”

It was previously reported that Tua suffered hand and thump injuries back in the spring of 2018 but now, it appears that the injury was a broken write broke his wrist. Tagovailoa also suffered two separate ankle injuries, each of which required surgery, and a knee injury while at Alabama.

“He’s a really good player,” Lombardi continued. “… I’m not disputing the evaluation. I’m saying that, if you’re picking a quarterback, it’s really hard to pick a good one. It’s even harder with a guy who can’t stay healthy. That’s my point. Two teams I’ve talked to have flunked him. They flunked him on not just the hip, but on the multitude of injuries. The risk far outweighs the reward.”

