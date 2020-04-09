Peter King Names Two Teams as Redskins’ Trade Partners

It’s extremely unlikely that Trent Williams plays another down for the Washington Redskins.

The relationship between the two parties appears to be unrepairable. Williams held out last season and claims the team mislead him about a cancerous growth on his head. The left tackle reported right before the trade deadline, though the Redskins placed him on the Non-Football Injury list at that time.

Since Williams last played, there are a new front office and a new coach and while Williams had positive talks with Ron Rivera, it appears that it wasn’t enough to bring the two sides back together.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for many prospective teams.

Williams and his representatives have been given permission to seek a trade.

Teams in the Mix to Trade for Williams?

NBCs Peter King believes two teams could emerge as potential trade suitors (as NBC Sports Washington relays).

The New York Jets stand to benefit from adding a premier left tackle and the franchise was rumored to be interested in Williams earlier in the offseason. “I’d really watch the Jets,” King said. “It makes so much sense with the Jets.”

The Jets realized the offensive line was a major need heading into free agency. They signed George Fant to a three-year, $27 million deal, though the club could easily move the tackle over to the right side.

Another team that could get itself in the mix? The Seahawks.

“Honestly, I’d watch Seattle, too,” King said. “Seattle is forever in search of an offensive line fix.” The Redskins already completed one trade with the Seahawks this offseason, sending Quinton Dunbar to Seattle for a measly return.

If Washington does ship Williams out of town, King believes he could garner a nice draft pick. “He should still be able to get a mid-to-low 2 or a very high 3,” King said. “That would be my expectation that would happen.”

The Redskins are without a second-round pick, as they dealt it to trade up for Montez Sweat last year at the draft. (Check out our 2020 7-round Redskins Mock Draft)

Redskins Not Negotiating Trade in Good Faith?

Williams has been given the ability to seek a trade, though the big man and his camp believe that the Redskins are trying to get too much in a deal, which is complication matters.

“Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling) to negotiate a trade of Williams,” Williams’ agent said. “The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

While a Redskins return seems unlikely, the team could certainly use him. Dwyane Haskins was sacked on 12.5% of his dropbacks, though that has just as much to do with Haskins’ propensity to hold onto the ball as it does with his line. Washington had the 13th best offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus, with left tackle as their biggest weakness.