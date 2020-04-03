Stephen A. Smith Passes Along Redskins Draft Rumors

Many believe the Redskins‘ decision at No. 2 is between a pair of prospects: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and defensive end Chase Young. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith believes Tua is not an option for Washington.

“I’ve been told the Washington Redskins are not going to touch Tua,” Smith said on First Take. “They’re going after Chase Young. They’re not drafting a quarterback. That’s what I’ve been told.”

Smith is concerned with the Alabama QB’s durability and he believes that the value of a potentially elite pass rusher is too valuable to pass up on.

“He’s the elite pass rusher in the upcoming draft. You’ve got the chance to take him with the No. 2 overall pick,” Smith said of Young. “Could you imagine if they pass on him and grab Tua, then Haskins doesn’t pan out and Tua gets hurt early? That would be problematic. You don’t want that.”

“…You can’t have a question mark at the quarterback position due to talent, then bring in an additional question mark due to durability in arguably the most violent sport that we know,” Smith added.

Redskins Not Sold on Haskins?

The Redskins drafted Dwyane Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft. However, despite the investment, new coach Ron Rivera has preached open competition.

“Quarterback is a position you’ve got to have competition in,” new coach Ron Rivera said during the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this offseason. “Very competitive competition.”

The club brought in Kyle Allen via a trade with the Panthers, giving Carolina a fifth-round pick. Allen started 12 games under Rivera last season and he looked like a gem early, throwing seven touchdowns and no interceptions during his first four starts. Yet, he threw just 10 more TDs down the stretch but peppered in 16 interceptions. Allen and Haskins will likely compete to be the Day 1 starter.

Secondary Concerns in Washington?

The franchise revamped its secondary, bringing Kendall Fuller back to town while adding Ronald Darby on a one-year deal. The team lost.

Darby spent the past three seasons in Philadelphia where he won a Super Bowl with the club. He showcased the ability to play at a high level, though injuries ultimately headlined his tenure with the Eagles.

It would be surprising if the team doesn’t address cornerback in the draft given Darby’s injury history and lack of depth at the position. Washington cut ties with Josh Norman this offseason and shipped Quinton Dunbar to Seattle.

The decision to move on from Dunbar was a curious one. Yes, he was looking for a new contract, but the cornerback had a fantastic 2019 season, as Richard Sherman was the only player at the position to have a better campaign, per Pro Football Focus. The University of Florida product played 347 snaps last year, allowing just two touchdowns, and he allowed just 17 first downs across his 52 targets, which is the 10th best rate in the league.