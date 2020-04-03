Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Jadeveon Clowney

Russell Wilson broke his silence on Jadeveon Clowney’s free agency by campaigning for the pass rusher to re-sign with the Seahawks. Wilson was asked about his thoughts on Clowney during an Instagram Live video.

“I need you, homie,” Wilson noted on Instagram. “Clowney, come back. Don’t leave me. Don’t leave, Clowney. Don’t leave us. We need you, bro! Anyways, man. Clowney, you’re my homie. I love playing with you, bro. Hopefully, we get to do it some more, man. That’s what the fans want.”

Wilson clearly wants Clowney to re-sign with the Seahawks, but it appears Seattle is in a bit of a stalemate in reaching a deal. The Titans and Jets have also reportedly been in contact with Clowney. Wilson made it known heading into the offseason that he wanted the Seahawks to add “superstars.”

The Seahawks have not done that, and Clowney remains unsigned as we approach the one-month mark of free agency. That said, the Seahawks have added depth on the offensive line and two more offensive weapons for Wilson with the additions of Greg Olsen and Phillip Dorsett. Seattle also signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa to increase the number of viable pass rushers heading into next season.

Here is a clip of Wilson’s comments on Clowney as the quarterback did an Instagram session during the rebroadcast of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory in 2014.

Clowney Has Lowered His Asking Price

As Clowney remains on the market, it looks like the pass rusher is adjusting his stance in free agency. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Clowney has lowered his asking price to the $17 million range annually, instead of the more than $20 million salary he was originally seeking.

“As we continue to watch the market for Jadeveon Clowney, I am told by several sources the asking price has been moved off that $20mil+ number and it’s closer to $17-18mil. This could spark more interest. Also told Titans and Seahawks are still ‘interested,’” Russini tweeted.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell noted that this update works in the Seahawks’ favor. There is still reason for skepticism for Seahawks fans as time goes on and Clowney remains unsigned.

“Yet another Jadeveon Clowney development that increases #Seahawks’ chances of re-signing him. Time seems to be on Seattle’s side, not his,” Gregg tweeted.

The Seahawks Signed Benson Mayowa & Bruce Irvin

The Seahawks started free agency slowly but have made moves in recent days to improve their defensive line. Seattle signed Irvin and Mayowa to bolster their pass rush, but the unit is far from a finished product. The Seahawks will need to add more pieces if they are unable to reach an agreement with Clowney. When asked about Wilson’s request for superstars, Seahawks GM John Schneider noted earlier this offseason that the team is on the same page with their quarterback.

“I agree,” Schneider said at the NFL Combine, per Seahawks.com. “We all want superstars. We all want great players. I think Pete (Carroll) would say the same thing. I stay awake at night, my gut churns all the time thinking about how we can improve in every aspect of our football operation. We’re doing it non-stop, and we have been ever since we walked in the doors here, and we’ll keep it rolling.”

