The UFC Aims to Host Events on a Fight Island: Report

It has been reported that Dana White, the president of the world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion — the UFC — is looking to host events on a private island. According to TMZ, White is in the process of securing a private island which will act as the home base for the promotion.

As per the report, the UFC won’t be taking place on the island for the next couple months, but once the deal is done, fighters will be flown to the island via private planes to compete. It’s unclear where the island is located.

As per the report, the location of UFC 249, which is scheduled to take place on April 18, will not take place on this island — and the following fight cards for the next two months won’t either. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has reported that UFC 249 will take place somewhere in western U.S.A.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto also chimed in about the island, reporting that the “Private island idea is for international fighters, so not only the US based athletes have a spot to fight.”

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus global pandemic, travel restrictions have been placed on many countries, which affects international fighters. UFC 249 was supposed to be headlined by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, however because he lives in Russia, he faced a travel ban which ultimately knocked him off the card.

