Seahawks’ Trade Target Speaks Out on Future

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear that his time with the Jaguars is done, and the Seahawks are a team that has consistently been linked to the pass rusher. Ngakoue took to Twitter to note “my time is up” with the Jaguars as he quoted a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Let’s agree to disagree. Why hold a man from taking care of his family. It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on @Jaguars,” Ngakoue tweeted.

Garafolo reported that “multiple teams” are interested, but Jacksonville will not “give him away.”

“The #Jaguars have heard from multiple interested teams about a possible trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue, who turns 25 today. The Jags value him and won’t give him away for little return but it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out as we draw closer to the draft,” Garafolo noted on Twitter.

Pro Football Network’s Benjamin Allbright reported earlier in free agency that the Seahawks were among the teams interested in Ngakoue.

Pro Football Network’s NFL Insider Ben Allbright is reporting that several teams have inquired about Ngakoue and are interested in making a deal with Jacksonville. Those teams include the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and the New York Jets. The Philadelphia Eagles have also checked in on Ngakoue. But their level of interest is unclear at the moment.

The Seahawks Face Challenges in Trading for Ngakoue

There are significant roadblocks that make it challenging for the Seahawks to make a move for Ngakoue. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that the Jaguars are seeking a first-round pick along with additional capital in exchange for the pass rusher. Seattle may be less likely to give up significant assets for a player on a one-year deal after being in a similar situation with Jadeveon Clowney.

There is a chance Ngakoue could agree to a contract extension, but his asking price is likely higher than the Seahawks are willing to spend. Seattle has proven they have been unwilling to pay top dollar for a defensive end. Last offseason, the team showed this with Frank Clark and most recently with Clowney.

When compared to Clowney, Ngakoue does have a few advantages as he is younger and only missed one game over his four NFL seasons. Ngakoue had eight or more sacks every year for the Jaguars. The pass rusher is coming off eight sacks, four forced fumbles, an interception and 41 tackles last season.

Ngakoue Is Looking for a Team With a “Great Culture”

Ngakoue appeared on NFL Live on April 7 to discuss his negotiations with the Jaguars and where he ultimately lands this offseason. The pass rusher emphasized that he is looking for a team with a “great culture.”

“I’m not really sure what team I will be landing at, but what type of team that I would love to join is a team that has great culture,” Ngakoue explained, per NFL.com. “I really want to be part of a team that has great culture and winning is a habit. I don’t want to be part of a team that losing is a norm or anything of that nature. I want to be part of something special. Also, I just want to go to a place where I can make a great impact on the community, and just reach out to younger people that look up to me.”

If Clowney’s time in Seattle has come to an end, it will be worth watching whether the Seahawks will re-engage trade talks to acquire an edge rusher. The remaining free agent pool has limited options at the defensive end position.

