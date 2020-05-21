Bears’ Akiem Hicks Trolls Packers, Packer Fans on Twitter

Akiem Hicks is showing yet again why he may be the most entertaining NFL player to follow on Twitter. The Chicago Bears‘ Pro Bowl defensive end spent some time in the Twitterverse recently putting a few Green Bay Packer fans in their respective places after some tried and failed to call him out for a “dirty” hit on Aaron Rodgers that was clearly clean.

Hicks, who has also used social media to show fans how far he has come in the recovery process since his elbow injury last fall, generally brings a sense of humor as large as he is when he banters with people on Twitter, and his most recent back-and-forth with Packer fans was no different.

Packer Fan Calls Akiem Hicks a ‘Dirty Player’

It all started when Hicks, who has been a core member of the Bears’ defense since his arrival in 2016, retweeted a Packer fan who called him a “dirty player” while comparing him to Myles Garrett. Here’s some background and context before I go any further: Back in November when Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely for hitting hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Hicks was of the opinion that Rudolph was also at fault for charging Garrett, and he shared that opinion on Twitter. “If you don’t wanna get hit with your own helmet don’t run up,” Hicks tweeted.

If you don’t wanna get hit with your own helmet don’t run up pic.twitter.com/0u7JCsopjG — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) November 15, 2019

Not to be outdone, a random Packer fan decided to reply to this tweet by Hicks by comparing him to Myles Garrett, apparently suggesting Hicks was defending Garrett because both were in some sort of Dirty Players Club. The fan included a video of Hicks planting a hit on an outside-the-pocket Aaron Rodgers, calling Hicks a “dirty player.”

Seeing a golden opportunity to troll the green and gold, Hicks retweeted the Packer fan and decided to open the subject up for debate. “Clean hit or not,” Hicks asked the Twitterverse, before adding one additional caveat: “Packer fans not eligible to vote!”

Clean hit or not. Packer fans not eligible to vote! https://t.co/xHR1iGPIp7 — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) May 20, 2020

The video of Hicks’ hit on Rodgers included by the fan clearly shows no foul play by Hicks, and the majority of Twitter agreed that there was nothing dirty about Hicks or the hit.

Lol pine sol clean — YEEZY (@WhatUpYe) May 20, 2020

CLEAN ASF. 🧂 packer fans 🤡😭 — снаnсe (@Chancefawley) May 20, 2020

Hicks also ‘liked’ a tweet in which a fan called Rodgers a “diva.”

Clean . Aaron is a diva — HeadCase (@tsneden84) May 20, 2020

One Bears fan with a long — and accurate — memory, shared a video of an actual dirty hit on a quarterback administered by Packers defender Charles Martin on former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon back in 1986. It has since been called the dirtiest hit in NFL history, and with good reason.

Ah, so Packers fans want to talk dirty hits? @JimMcMahon would like a word. pic.twitter.com/BEugPJ9T7E — JohnJohnZelenika (@JohnZelenika) May 20, 2020

Hicks also ‘liked’ a tweet saying Martin should have been “banned for life” for that hit on McMahon.

Nice play Akiem @The_Dream99. Nothing wrong with finishing play. The dirty play against McMahon in 1986, Charles Martin should have been banned for life. — Joe Tacheny (@da85bears) May 20, 2020

Hicks is a multi-faced and talented fellow, but a dirty player? It’s not something he’s ever been accused of before, nor is it something he has ever displayed on the field. Hicks also called out another Packer fan who tried to say a flag should have been thrown on the play in question (one wasn’t).

No flag, within one step — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) May 21, 2020

