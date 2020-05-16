Bears Coach Matt Nagy Admits Team ‘Talked to’ Star LB About Social Distancing

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is taking the coronavirus and all precautions that go along with it very seriously. Nagy appeared on ESPN radio’s Waddle & Silvy show Friday to discuss the team’s current virtual training camp-type activities, and he was asked about a number of things, including one incident in particular.

A few weeks ago, starting linebacker Roquan Smith posted multiple photos and videos on his Instagram story featuring himself along with several acquaintances partying in close proximity when he was supposed to be social distancing. One of the people present on the boat was porn star Abella Danger, who wore a Chicago Bears hat in the photo Smith shared of her. Smith later deleted his post along with the photos, but social media captured them for posterity’s sake, including a video of Smith living it up while chugging some booze.

Roquan Smith is enjoying his weekend. (Via @mazaniirosierr/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Ryq93fjFUx — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 3, 2020

Nagy was asked if he had spoken to Smith about the boat party, and the Bears’ head coach answered in the affirmative.

Matt Nagy on Roquan Smith: ‘Hopefully He Learned From That’

Nagy told co-host Marc Silverman that he had spoke to Smith about the incident, and he said Smith now “understands” what he did wrong.

“Yeah. It’s something that he understands and knows. We all have to be smart. This is a crazy deal right now that everyone’s going through and there’s different levels to it. Some people are reached by it, and they have family members that have died from it. And there’s others that have, you know, there’s zero connectivity to somebody that has had it. So what we all need to understand is that this thing is real and that we need to do everything we can to make sure that we listen to what everybody is saying. So we talked to him, and he understand that and we fixed that part of it and hopefully he learned from that.”

While it’s unclear exactly what “part” Nagy “fixed,” Smith has been relatively quiet on social media ever since, so all seems well in Chicago.

In late March, over a month prior to his notorious boat antics, Smith posted a video of himself on his Instagram page sharing that he and teammate Pat O’Donnell had partaken in charitable endeavors to help COVID-19 relief efforts in Chicago, so not all the news surrounding him has been negative.

