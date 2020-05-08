Browns LB Mack Wilson Calls Out Colts After Schedule Release

The Cleveland Browns will not see the Indianapolis Colts until Week 5 of the NFL season, but things are already heating up between the two AFC squads.

During the Colts schedule reveal, defensive tackle Sheldon Day appeared to scoff at the Browns as he disclosed the matchup during the video compilation. Browns linebacker Mack Wilson took notice, retweeting the video and saying, “Skips to 1:05. L O L! #KeepSleeping.”

The Browns will be looking to break a streak of futility next year that includes missing the playoffs for 17 consecutive seasons and a dozen in a row without a winning record.

The Browns official account tweeted out a classic GIF of Ryan Howard from The Office taking notes and putting them away for later — exactly what Wilson was doing.

Day spent the last two seasons with the 49ers and has started two games in his four year career.

There’s no significant rivalry between the Colts and Browns, although one is brewing. The last time they faced off was in 2017, with Indianapolis winning 31-28.

Mack Wilson Not Scared to Share His Opinion

Wilson, a former fifth-round pick out of Alabama, has not been scared to voice his strong opinions on social media. Shortly after the news of the Browns letting leading tackler Joe Schobert walk in free agency, Wilson took to Twitter to share his thoughts on what is expected to be a larger role on the defense.

“Never ran from no challenge,” Wilson wrote. “Just put it in front of me and watch what i do!”

Never ran from no Challenge.. Just put it in front of me and watch what i do! — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) March 7, 2020

Wilson was forced into action after an injury to veteran Christian Kirksey, and he performed admirably. In 14 starts, Wilson racked up 82 total tackles from his inside linebacker spot to go with an interception and sack.

With both Schobert and Kirksey now gone, Cleveland signed linebacker B.J. Goodson, but the former Packer is far from a proven starter. Goodson played 254 snaps last season on defense in Green Bay and also contributed on special teams. He started nine of his 15 games with the Packers, finishing with 37 tackles. Second-year linebacker Sione Takitaki, the team’s third-round pick in 2019, is also on the roster and could compete for a spot.

Browns Officially Announce Schedule

The Browns announced their schedule on Thursday on the team’s official site. Here is what the schedule looks like next season.

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Sept. 13 at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m., CBS) Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thurs.) Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m., NFLN)

Sept. 17 (Thurs.) Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m., NFLN) Week 3: Sept. 27 Washington Redskins (1 p.m. FOX)

Sept. 27 Washington Redskins (1 p.m. FOX) Week 4: Oct. 4 at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. FOX)

Oct. 4 at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. FOX) Week 5: Oct. 11 Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. CBS)

Oct. 11 Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. CBS) Week 6: Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. CBS)

Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. CBS) Week 7: Oct. 25 at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. CBS)

Oct. 25 at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. CBS) Week 8: Nov. 1 Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. FOX)

Nov. 1 Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. FOX) Week 9: BYE

BYE Week 10: Nov. 15 Houston Texans (1 p.m. FOX)

Nov. 15 Houston Texans (1 p.m. FOX) Week 11: Nov. 22 Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. FOX)

Nov. 22 Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. FOX) Week 12: Nov. 29 at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. CBS)

Nov. 29 at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. CBS) Week 13: Dec. 6 at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. CBS)

Dec. 6 at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. CBS) Week 14: Dec. 14 (Mon.) Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ESPN)

Dec. 14 (Mon.) Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ESPN) Week 15: Dec. 20 at NY Giants (1 p.m. CBS)

Dec. 20 at NY Giants (1 p.m. CBS) Week 16: Dec. 26/27 at NY Jets (TBD)

Dec. 26/27 at NY Jets (TBD) Week 17: Jan. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. CBS)