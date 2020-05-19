Nick Chubb Gives Edge to Jarvis Landry Over Odell Beckham

The Cleveland Browns have a rare luxury of having an excess of Pro Bowl caliber players at skill positions on offense.

At running back, it’s Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. At wide receiver, it’s Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. For a fantasy football player, sometimes it can be hard to choose, but Nick Chubb has some advice when it comes to the Browns pass-catchers. If it was his call, he’d snag up Landry with pick.

Chubb revealed his reasoning to ESPN’s Matthew Berry.

“For one, Odell, he’s gonna have those games where he goes crazy—four touchdowns, 200 yards, stuff like that. It’s hard to pass on that,” Chubb said (h/t Bleacher report). “But you get Juice, you gonna get consistent, one-two touchdowns a game, 80 yards receiving. Me, I don’t really like gambling, so I’ll probably have to go with Juice.”

Chubb isn’t wrong. While Landry and Beckham ended up with similar stats, Landry was the more consistent player, providing a steady stream of production on his way to a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. Beckham had three games where he finished with less than 40 yards, but did explode for a 161 yards game against the Jets with a touchdown. It was OBJ’s only touchdown through the first 10 games.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Both wide receivers had surgery in the offseason and should have a good shot at being productive fantasy players next season.

Nick Chubb Building Off Pro Bowl Year

Chubb will undoubtedly be a high fantasy pick after being the bright spot during the Browns disappointing 6-10 campaign a year ago. He came up just short of the rushing title, watching Titans RB Derrick Henry surge by him with a 211-yard performance in the season finale.

Chubb totaled just 86 yards over the final two weeks — mostly due to inconsistent play-calling — finishing the year with 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns.

Chubb is a soft-spoken, business-first type of player. He doesn’t often do interviews but wasn’t scared to share a blunt perspective on the Jim Rome Show to break down why things went awry in a hurry.

“I said it before, I think we thought we were a lot better than we were. We thought it was going to just happen for us, we didn’t actually put the work in. We got this guy, and this guy, you know we’re straight, so we don’t need to actually work, it’s going to happen for us.

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work. I think that’s exactly what it was with us.”

Nick Chubb Draws Praise From Kevin Stefanski

Chubb is a key piece of the Browns future and head coach Kevin Stefanski was not shy to heap praise on the former Georgia back.

“He is a cultural tone-setter. I like everything about him,” Stefanski said on the Bull and Fox show on 92.3 The Fan. “Just doesn’t say much. He comes to work and does his job. There’s a way to lead without being a rah-rah guy. You don’t have to be making speeches. His teammates are very, very keenly aware when [he’s] in the building and on the field. He’s about his business and about working. That’s something I really respect.”

