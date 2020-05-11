NFL MVP Odds 2020-21: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Remains an Early Favorite

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the best chances to call himself a two-time NFL MVP at the end of next season. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the 2018 winner is currently projected to win 4-1.

The 24-year-old has some competition, though. This year’s champion, Baltimore Ravens slinger Lamar Jackson, is 13-2 as back-to-back victor. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott rounds out the top three at 9-1.

Per ESPN, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has the shortest odds of any non-quarterback at 40-1. Out of the franchise play callers, Green Bay Packers veteran Aaron Rodgers comes in at 25-1.

“This is a very, very hard award for someone who doesn’t play quarterback or running back to win,” Jeff Davis, director of risk for Caesars Sportsbook said of the award, via ESPN. “If a receiver has a big year, it’s generally given to the quarterback. Given the way the league has turned to a passing, quarterback-centric league, for a running back to win, it would take a Herculean effort.”

The last non-quarterback to win the coveted prize was then-Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. No wideout in the league’s storied history has ever had the distinction of calling themselves the NFL’s best player of of any season.

Mahomes Led the Charge in March

Weeks after the Chiefs became this year’s Super Bowl champions, Mahomes was already leading the crowd. Oddsmaker William Hill released his odds in March and the Texas Tech product was still the heavy favorite. Check out the top 10 below, which looked a little different even a couple months back:

Patrick Mahomes 9-2

Lamar Jackson 7-1

Russell Wilson 10-1

Tom Brady 18-1

Deshaun Watson 20-1

Kyler Murray 20-1

Drew Brees 25-1

Dak Prescott 25-1

Carson Wentz 25-1

Aaron Rodgers 25-1

Update on Mahomes’ Contract Extension

Mahomes, who is on the cusp of signing a lucrative contract extension with Kansas City, already leads the league in a host of other areas, too. Not only did he top Tom Brady on the NFL Players Association’s Top 50 Player Sales list, Mahomes’ eventual extension could make him the highest-paid quarterback in league history. Longtime analyst Cris Collinsworth threw his support behind Number 15 receiving a sizable pay rise ahead of the forthcoming season as well.

“There’s no question he’s going to be the highest-paid player in the history of the league …,” Collinsworth affirmed to 41 Action News in Kansas City. “If it comes in at anything less than $50 million (per year), I’d be really surprised.”

Curious as to where the highest-earning quarterbacks stand? Take a look at the impressive paydays:

1. Russell Wilson — $35 million (4 years, $140 M)

2. Ben Roethlisberger — $34 million (2 years, $68M)

3t. Aaron Rodgers — $33.5 million (4 years, $134M)

3t. Jared Goff — $33.5 million (4 years, $134M)

5. Kirk Cousins — $33 million (2 years, $66M)

READ NEXT: Chiefs Waive Former Cowboys RB Following Taco Charlton Signing: Report