Patrick Mahomes Video Proves Chiefs QB Has Always Been the King of Clutch

If you thought Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only been the king of clutch since entering the NFL, think again. In this old video posted by Sunday Night Football on Tuesday, he’s been launching accurate daggers long before his Super Bowl MVP days.

Proof that @PatrickMahomes has always been clutch 🔥 This buzzer beater by 8-year-old Pat is everything! pic.twitter.com/IdibcAZdWg — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 12, 2020

Sporting a white headband, an 8-year-old Mahomes only needs a couple dribbles before sinking an impossible shot from nearly halfway across the basketball court. In true championship fashion, the 2018 league MVP celebrates his achievement alongside teammates, with players from the opposite team even joining in on the fun.

If that shot was any indication about the future Number 15 was destined to have, then we’re all just joyful witnesses to the Mahomes dynasty.

Mahomes Remains Early Favorite for 2020-21 League MVP

As he enters his fourth year in the NFL, Mahomes is arguably the most popular face in the league. That being said, it’s no surprise he’s an early favorite for next season’s MVP award. Check out the odds from Caesars Sportsbook, illustrated by ESPN.

This is a very, very hard award for someone who doesn’t play quarterback or running back to win,” Jeff Davis, director of risk for Caesars Sportsbook explained. “If a receiver has a big year, it’s generally given to the quarterback. Given the way the league has turned to a passing, quarterback-centric league, for a running back to win, it would take a Herculean effort.”

The last non-quarterback to win the coveted prize was then-Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012 and Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has the shortest odds to win at 25-1.

Update on Mahomes Contract Extension

The end of April, the Chiefs made an easy call regarding Mahomes’ fifth-year option, buying themselves more time to work out a long-term deal. With $6.3 million in salary cap space, the Chiefs have a lot more work to do if they want to make the Texas Tech product the highest-paid QB in the league. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt disclosed in April that he expects a deal to be completed in the “short term,” but general manager Brett Veach estimated a more long-term date of July or August.

Longtime Sunday Night Football commentator Cris Collinsworth even provided his thoughts, joining others in the claim that Mahomes will respectably earn higher than his fellow play callers when the extension becomes official.

“There’s no question he’s going to be the highest-paid player in the history of the league …,” Collinsworth said to 41 Action News Kansas City. “If it comes in at anything less than $50 million (per year), I’d be really surprised.”

Ahead of their title defense campaign, looks like the Chiefs have lofty list of tasks to complete.

