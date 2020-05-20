Chiefs Release Veteran Linebacker After Abrupt Retirement in 2018

If you don’t remember Martrell Spaight ever taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs, you’re not alone.

After signing a future/reserve contract with the team in January 2019, the veteran linebacker abruptly retired from the league just four months later. Despite not taking an NFL snap in two seasons, Kansas City has maintained the rights to Spaight ever since, placing him on the reserve/retired list in 2018.

Happy Retirement to #Chiefs LB Martrell Spaight (@spaight1) -5th round pick in 2015 by the Washington Redskins -2014 college grades of 67.9 Overall, 79.9 Run Defense, & 76.9 Tackling at Arkansas -564 career NFL regular season snaps with Washington, with 63 tackles & 38 stops https://t.co/zbX2x5cV90 — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) May 21, 2019

On Tuesday, the Chiefs released Spaight from the roster, according to the NFL’s transaction report.

Here’s more about what the move means for Spaight and the team, via Chiefs Wire:

Spaight’s release from the reserve/retired list signals that he wishes to return to football and seek new opportunities in the league. Since he retired while under contract with Kansas City, they owned his rights and had to grant his release in order for him to sign with another team. Unfortunately, this is merely a formality for the Chiefs. It won’t benefit them in any way or free up a roster spot. It was, however, the right thing to do for a player hoping to revitalize his career.

Spaight’s Early Career Offered Mixed Bag of Results

The Arkansas native was originally drafted in the fifth round (No. 141 overall) by the Washington Redkins in 2015 before suffering a concussion in his first career game that landed him on the injured reserve list and cut his rookie season short. The 26-year-old went on to play 29 games (7 starts) over the next two seasons in Washington, racking up 104 total tackles, 3 pass breakups and an interception.

Martrell Spaight had the highest impact play rate among LBs in 2017! pic.twitter.com/DlPGIKl7xj — PFF (@PFF) June 27, 2018

Spaight was cut from the Redskins’ roster in September 2018, but went on to spend the remainder of the 2018 season in Florida after being scooped up by the Miami Dolphins later in the month. He played in four contests for the Dolphins before being cut again, then signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars before they, too, cut him loose in late December after only three games.

