Conor McGregor Challenged to Superfight at 176.37 Pounds

UFC legend Anderson Silva surprisingly challenged Conor McGregor to a 176.37-pound superfight on Wednesday evening via social media. “The Spider” posted his catchweight idea on Instagram alongside a picture of both fighters.

Silva (34-10) hailed the fight as ‘historic’, and with a contract weight like 176.73 pounds, it certainly would be that.

Silva posted (translation via Google Translate), “I have an immense admiration for the great athlete Conor and I believe that a super fight would be something historic for the sport, neither of us need to prove anything to anyone; I believe UFC and sport fans would like to see this great martial (arts) show, testing my martial skills with him would be fantastic!!”

Silva’s Best Fighting Days Behind Him

Silva is coming off knee surgery as a result of an injury the 45-year-old sustained during his most recent outing against Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 in May 2019.

Cannonier stopped Silva in the first round.

The former UFC middleweight champion is far past his best days as a professional athlete. The Brazilian has lost six of his last seven fights, and his lone win was a controversial split decision over Derek Brunson at UC 208 in 2017.

McGregor Ranks Silva Among Best UFC Fighters Ever

Still, McGregor revealed over the weekend that the Irishman believed Silva was the best UFC fighter ever.

On top of that, McGregor slotted himself at number two and said that he might already be tied with Silva for first place.

The other two fighters on McGregor’s MMA GOAT list were Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones.

Now, it appears Silva wants to break that tie with McGregor at the top of McGregor’s MMA Mount Rushmore. Or at least the longtime UFC stalwart at 185 pounds seems to know his fighting days will soon be gone for good and he’s hoping for one more big score.

For Silva, there would be no faster way of making lots of money than convincing McGregor to fight.

Because wherever McGregor stands among the pantheon of all-time great MMA athletes, one this is abundantly clear: he’s certainly sold more pay-per-views than any of them.

