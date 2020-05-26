Cowboys Forecast to Win NFC East in 2020 with Sparkling Record

The Dallas Cowboys are “poised for a big season” that will culminate with an 11-5 record and the team’s third division title since 2016, according to the latest NFL projections from Complex.com, a digital media outlet.

There’s a new sheriff in Dallas and Cowboys fans sure seem happy about it. Jason Garrett is gone and Dallas seems poised for a big season. It’s pretty wild to think about how perfectly the draft fell into place for the Cowboys. Not only did CeeDee Lamb fall to them early, but they were able to select Trevon Diggs in the 2nd, even though a lot of people pegged him as a first-rounder. Jerry Jones and company should win the NFC East. It’s all right there for them. Now it will be hilarious to watch how they somehow go 8-8 again.

The “new sheriff,” Garrett’s successor, is former Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers head man Mike McCarthy, who has pieced together an impressive staff and an even better on-field (and on-paper, until proven) product in his four months on the job. Oddsmakers certainly have taken notice, giving McCarthy the second-best odds of winning Coach of the Year, behind New England’s Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians.

McCarthy — his specialty being offense — inherits a unit which ranked first in total yards, second in passing, fifth in rushing, and sixth in scoring last year. An already powder-kegged group that was further weaponed with the arrival of first-round wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who, by the way, is among the contenders for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Dallas, too, bolstered its defense via free agency, signing linemen Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, pass rusher Aldon Smith, cornerbacks Daryl Worley and Maurice Canady and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. They also landed second- and fourth-round CBs Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson, third-round DL Neville Gallimore, and fifth-round edge defender Bradlee Anae as part of a widely-hailed rookie class.

“The team is set up extremely well. The front office did a great job of getting people in place,” retired Cowboys center Travis Frederick recently told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “On paper, it looks like a really, really solid team. They have a chance to go far.”

An 11-5 mark for the Cowboys, per Complex’s estimates, will be tops in the NFC East, followed by the Eagles (10-6), Giants (6-10), and Redskins (4-12).

Only the Saints (12-4) and Chiefs (12-4) are predicted to finish with better records in 2020.

