Jalen Reagor & Family Sound Off on ‘Old Man’ Skip Bayless

Let’s set the stage: Skip Bayless is a troll, an arrogant Cowboys fans who masquerades as a sports broadcaster. He hates every move the Eagles make.

So it was no surprise when Bayless took to the airwaves last week to mock Philadelphia for selecting Jalen Reagor in the first round, at pick No. 21. He went on to boast about how smart the Cowboys were to pick the superior talent in CeeDee Lamb.

He also mocked the Eagles for passing on guys like Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman. It was nothing new for the FS1 sports talker as he made similar comments on draft day.

“I about fell out of my chair over that, for the wrong reason. Jalen Reagor went way higher than any draft expert had mocked him,” Bayless said on May 22 during his Undisputed talk show with co-host Shannon Sharpe. “I’m mocking that pick right now because I thought it was a silly pick because there were four, five other receivers I would’ve taken over Jalen Reagor.”

Bayless went on to boast about how smart the Cowboys were to pick the superior talent in CeeDee Lamb (let's ignore the fact the Eagles needed to trade up to get him).

The Eagles' rookie receiver heard the comments and responded with a playful emoji. Then, Reagor's riled up mother dropped the bomb and put "old man" Bayless on notice.

Ishia Johnson wrote: “I love how my son hasn’t played a down and the hate keeps growing!! We don’t talk, we about that action!! Twitter and all other social media has been gas on a fire that has been burning in his soul!! Get a ticket and watch the Reagor show!! You will sing a different song old man!”

I love how my son hasn't played a down and the hate keeps growing!! We don't talk, we about that action!! Twitter and all other social media has been gas on a fire that has been burning in his soul!! Get a ticket and watch the Reagor show!! You will sing a different song old man! https://t.co/Omtq3wcPZ8 — Ishia Johnson (@IshiaIshia) May 26, 2020

The important thing to note here is that all these guys are rookies. Not one of them has played a professional down in the NFL. Will Lamb or Jefferson be better than Reagor? Maybe. But it’s way too early to predict that. Plus, the kid from TCU has become incredibly motivated by all the criticism.

Lane Johnson to Bayless: ‘Don’t Ask Me Dumb Questions’

Back in February, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson grew frustrated with Bayless’ line of questioning. He flat-out told the loud-mouthed sports talker to stop asking him dumb questions.

During an 11-minute interview on FS1’s Undisputed show, Johnson hung in there and dodged the bullets. When Bayless asked Johnson if he would guarantee two Eagles’ victories over the Cowboys in 2020, the Pro Bowl tackle answered fittingly.

“Will you guarantee two Eagles victories next year over the Dallas Cowboys?” Bayless asked.

“Hey, don’t ask me dumb questions. I mean, hell yeah,” Johnson said.

SKIP BAYLESS: So, will you guarantee two Eagles victories next year over the Dallas Cowboys? LANE JOHNSON: Hey, don't ask me dumb questions. I mean, hell yeah!https://t.co/SyMazcgfWi pic.twitter.com/MVbVcovmpQ — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 20, 2020

