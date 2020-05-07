Giants 2020 Schedule Leak: Odell Beckham Returns & Tom Brady MNF Matchup

The 2020 NFL regular season is still months away. However, with no sports to speak of over the past few months, football fans have been itching to get their hands on the schedule, New York Giants fans especially.

Big Blue’s schedule is jam-packed with big-time matchups and reunions. Tom Brady takes his Tampa Buccaneers into MetLife. Jason Garrett faces off against his former employer the Dallas Cowboys. Oh, and a guy by the name of Odell Beckham Jr. is set to make his return to New York a year after being shipped out of town.

Giants Schedule Leaks

After a day of no movement for Giants fans, The leaks have finally begun to roll in for Big Blue. According to NFL Update on Twitter, the Giants will travel to Soldier Field in the Windy City to faces off against the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

Per Giants beat writer Art Stapleton the Giants are set to host Tom Brady and his Buccaneers in Week 8 on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Stapelton also hinted at this game serving as the perfect setting to induct Eli Manning into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Giants 2020 Schedule

Home Opponents: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away Opponents: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens

*(Below is the current leaked Giants’ schedule for the 2020 season. We will continue to update the chart as more info comes in. The official schedule will be released in full on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET)

Wk. Opp. Time Date Ch. 1 – – – – 2 @ CHI – – – 3 – – – – 4 – – – – 5 – – – – 6 – – – – 7 – – – – 8 vs. TB 8 pm ET 11/2 (Mon) ESPN 9 – – – – 10 – – – – 11 – – – – 12 – – – – 13 – – – – 14 – – – – 15 – – – – 16 – – – – 17 – – – –

Odell’s Return to MetLife

Get your popcorn ready Giants fans. This is likely to be the most discussed game on New York’s schedule for the next few months. Odell Beckham Jr. returns to the Big Apple after being somewhat unceremoniously traded to Cleveland one year ago following a brilliant five year run with Big Blue.

Beckham struggled in his inaugural season with the Browns, posting career lows in every major statistical category for a year that he played in at least five games. However, he’s already vowed that 2020 will be one of his best seasons to date.

The matchup between Beckham and big-ticket Giants free-agent signee James Bradberry should be one fans have their eyes glued to all evening. Bradberry has a history of dominating against elite wideouts. While OBJ will certainly want to leave his mark against the franchise that gave up on him less than a year after handing him a $95 million contract.

How Difficult is NY’s Schedule?

If you’ve frequented social media over the past few months, chances are you’ve heard how difficult the Giants’ schedule is in 2020. However, based on last year’s records, New York owns the 7th-easiest schedule in all the NFL. New York’s 2020 opponents combined for a 2019 record of 123-132-1, with a winning percentage of .482.

Of course, the strength of schedule does not take into consideration the abundance of moves teams have made in free agency alongside last month’s draft to improve their rosters.

A matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a prime example of how skewed the strength of schedule can be. The Bucs were just 7-9 a season ago. However, with the additions of the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady, and arguably his favorite pass-catcher of all time, Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay is now a Super Bowl favorite and one of the toughest opponents on New York’s schedule.