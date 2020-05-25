Giants Super Bowl Hero to Star on The Rock’s ‘Titan Games’ Tonight

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is ready to up the ante in the second season of his self-executive produced NBC competition show, “The Titan Games.” To do so, Johnson has called on the help of six world-class athletes to compete on the program, including two former NFL stars. One of which holds a special place in the hearts of New York Giants fans.

Victor Cruz to Star on The Rock’s ‘Titan Games’ Tonight

Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz is set to join a star-studded cast that includes the likes of fellow ex-NFL Pro Bowler and Cleveland Browns all-time great, Joe Thomas.

Host Dwayne Johnson said, “This season of The Titan Games is going to be even bigger than last season. We created an incredible new Titan arena with new insane challenges, and we’ve gone out and selected some of the fiercest competitors we’ve ever seen. For the first time ever, our everyday Titans will go head to head with elite athletes from the Olympics, NFL, UFC and beyond to compete for Titan glory. All of these men and women are true athletes and competitors who give it their all in the Titan arena.”

Fellow competitors include 2x-Olympic gold-medal winner and current undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields, Olympic gold-medal-winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, professional stunt woman and star “American Ninja Warrior” Jessie Graff, and 5x-UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Ultimately, per NBC’s press release, one man and one woman will emerge as Titan Champion with each winning a grand prize of $100,000. If one of the professional athletes wins, their prize money will go to a charity of their choosing.

The season kicks off tonight, Monday, May 25th with a special two-hour episode set to air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Cruz’s Brilliant NFL Story Cut Short too Soon

Cruz, 33-years-old, salsa-ed his way into the hearts of Giants faithful as an undrafted free agent out of UMass. He first popped on the scene donning his infamous No. 3 jersey during the 2010 preseason, during which he led the NFL with 297 receiving yards and four touchdown catches over that span.

Cruz would quickly blossom into one of the league’s elite weapons from the slot, producing back-to-back 1,000+ yard, 9+ touchdown seasons from 2011 through 2012.

Unfortunately, Cruz’s career took a turn for the worst after sustaining a torn patellar tendon injury during the 2014 season. After a year off, Cruz made a comeback in 2016. However he looked like a shell of his once-explosive self, failing to eclipse 600 receiving yards in 15 games of play.

Cruz would go on to eventually be released by the Giants that following offseason. Cruz signed a one–year deal with the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2017 season. However, his stay in the Windy City was short-lived, as he failed to make the final roster. He would retire from football altogether in 2018.

The former NFL wideout finished his pro career with 303 receptions for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns, all as a member of Big Blue.

