Redskins Safety Calls Falcons Julio Jones ‘Best Offensive Player’

Remember when Antonio Brown called out Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones a few days ago, saying he was better than Julio? Well, I think Redskins safety Landon Collins just put a muzzle on that tweet with his own.

On Tuesday, Collins was answering questions from his followers when NFL Giants beat writer Pat Leonard asked: “Who is the best offensive player you’ve faced at any level?”

Collins responded, “probably Julio Jones.”

Dang umm this a hard one… probably @juliojones_11 https://t.co/FHdbHvuq9t — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Jones Earns Respect

Jones has indeed earned the respect he deserves throughout his NFL career regardless of some ups and downs with the Falcons franchise.

Jones, a 7x Pro Bowler practically carried the offense on his back last season ending with a six-game winning streak.

Jones ended last season with career highs and set new benchmarks. He took over Jerry Rice’s record in receiving yards having 12,000 in less than 17 games. He recorded 99 catches for 1,394 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season and provided exciting touchdowns each week. Jones ranks 35th all-time with 797 receptions and 25th in league history with 12,125 receiving yards.

As a nine-year veteran, Jones has done a remarkable job in his role but not only that, he’s kept his character and self-image in check. Unlike someone *couch* AB *cough.*

The BEST Wide Reciever in the League?

Going back to the question Collins answered, you have to really look at the details. It’s a HUGE compliment for Jones. Collins has only played against Jones twice in his career and Julio has recorded over 100 yards each time.

It actually makes Antonio Brown’s egotistical comment extremely comical.

The two compare quite nicely when it comes to stats. Brown has played in a total of 131 games while Jones has played 126. Brown has recorded more receptions while Jones has more receiving yards. And obviously, one has a home and one doesn’t.

That’s when you have to stop and realize, being the absolute best in the league goes beyond just stats. Julio hasn’t only gained respect from his pure talent, but he’s gained respect from his teammates, coaches and the fan base.

Falcons backup QB Kurt Benkert says Julio Jones’ work ethic rubs off on the team.

“Julio, he’s like a coach on the field. For how talented he is, you would expect him to not have to be so perfect he does things, but he’s like a perfectionist. And I think that rubs off on everybody.”

23-year-old Craig Reynolds who is on the Falcons practice squad at running back detailed what it was like playing alongside Julio Jones as well as Matt Ryan.

“It’s pretty awesome. As I was going through high school and college seeing those guys play and then now being on the same team as them and watching those guys just work day in and day out at practice. You see the time and the effort they put in, not only on the field but in the classroom. It’s great to watch and it’s a attest to see why they perform so well on Sundays.”

Quality over quantity.