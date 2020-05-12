Khabib Snaps Back at Conor McGregor After Twitter Rant [LOOK]

The bad blood between two of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts continues. UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and Irish fighting superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor have been at each other’s throats for years. The two fought in October 2018 at UFC 229 for the lightweight championship, and The Eagle came out on top with a third-round submission victory.

The rivalry did not end there, however, and fans were reminded of that in the form of a Twitter rant by Notorious on Monday. The Irishman took to Twitter and ripped almost every lightweight fighter in the top five, as well as the champion.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Called Khabib a ‘Hiding Rat’ & an ‘Embarrassment’ During a May 11 Twitter Rant

During McGregor’s Twitter rant, he took aim at current UFC interim Lightweight Champion Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje. The Highlight won the belt on Saturday by finishing Tony Ferguson in the fifth round during the main event of UFC 249. McGregor took aim at Gaethje’s and Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz:

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them.

Never Forget!

You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor said to Gaethje, “Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them. Never Forget! You are a f**king blind fool, and I am going to finish the job.”

The Irishman then took aim at Khabib himself, calling him an “embarrassment” and a “hiding rat”:

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

The Irishman wrote, “Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known. ‘No comment’ lol. An embarrassment to real fighting.”

Khabib Shares Images of McGregor After The Eagle Defeated Him at UFC 229

A few hours after Notorious’ tweets, The Eagle took to Twitter and responded to McGregor. He posted two images of the Irishman after losing to Khabib at UFC 229.

Yes, we remember you, you was so nice that night, be same, don’t be fake. pic.twitter.com/SOcLb5jjKX — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 11, 2020

The lightweight champion wrote, “Yes, we remember you, you was so nice that night, be same, don’t be fake.”

Hug legs? Have you forgot how I knock you down, or you typing tweets drunk? Beat you in striking, parts you up in wrestling, absolutely destroy you in grappling, Made you grab air with your hands, and at the end you gave up. last one, don’t forget your words ‘it’s only business’ — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 12, 2020

The Eagle wrote: “Hug legs? Have you forgot how I knock you down, or you typing tweets drunk? Beat you in striking, parts you up in wrestling, absolutely destroy you in grappling, Made you grab air with your hands, and at the end you gave up. Last one, don’t forget your words ‘it’s only business.'”

Khabib continued, “You don’t like legs?”

It appears that Khabib and Gaethje will be competing against each other next to unify the UFC lightweight title. At the end of McGregor’s Twitter rampage, he wrote: “See you in July.” It’s unclear who his next opponent will be, however, the Irishman alluded to it being Nate Diaz last week.

READ NEXT: Greg Hardy Hears Commentator Daniel Cormier at UFC 249, Changes Strategy