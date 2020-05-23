Anthony Davis Contract: Insider Provides Likely Scenario for Lakers star

One of the hardest things about the NBA season getting delayed is that it’s still going to take some time for the Los Angeles Lakers to ink a deal with Anthony Davis. At this point, it’s apparent that he’s going to wait until the offseason to make an official decision. While it’s not a given that Davis is planning to stay in Los Angeles, it’s seeming increasingly unlikely that he’s planning to make a move.

The Lakers have a lot of player options to deal with this offseason, but Davis will be the priority. John Hollinger of The Athletic believes what will happen with Davis is quite simple:

One of the player option scenarios is easy – Anthony Davis will opt out and re-sign for the max, which under an adjusted cap would be $32.7 million.

There still appears to be a chance that he opts into his player option, but the most likely scenario has always been that he will opt-out. The Lakers will do whatever they can to accommodate what he wants.

Doesn’t Appear There’s Any Chance Davis Leaves

As long as Davis remains unsigned, there will be a level unease for the Lakers. That said, there’s been no indication he’s not happy in Los Angeles. Last month, Kyle Goon of the OC Register reported that the team has done enough to sell Davis on staying.

That echoes what others have said. Before the season was suspended, the Lakers were arguably the best team in the NBA. Davis and LeBron James form the league’s best duo. The star big man isn’t going to give up on that after one season. Now, it remains to be seen how long he’ll commit to the Lakers. It’s very possible he does a year-to-year type of situation. That means there will be a chance he leaves every offseason. However, while James is there, it’s hard to imagine Davis leaving.

Lakers Likely Won’t Try to Add 3rd Star Until 2021

The Lakers were very close to adding a third superstar last offseason and forming the greatest trio of players in NBA history. That didn’t end up happening, but it hasn’t stopped them from putting up the best record in the Western Conference. That said, the Lakers are in the business of adding stars and will probably try to add a third one at some point.

This offseason, Davis is easily the best player who will be available. Other than him, there are no true superstars in free agency. That means the Lakers will probably have to wait until 2021 to try and add another star as they lack tradeable assets. The biggest name available in 2021 is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s already hinted at potential interest in Los Angeles. The Lakers would have to move a lot of things around to afford him, but if they could’ve done it for Kawhi Leonard, they’ll be able to do it for Giannis.

