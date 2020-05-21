Lakers Legend Reveals LA’s Chances of Beating Clippers, Bucks [VIDEO]

Sitting at 49-14, the Los Angeles Lakers are in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel, the Lakers boast a two-headed All-Star monster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

A 17-year NBA vet, at age 35, James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game this season.

Davis is a stats stuffer too! Through 55 games played this season, AD is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest for the purple and gold.

With a supporting cast that includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Jared Dudley, Rajon Rondo and more, LA’s goal is championship this season.

They’ve impressed many including former Lakers champion, Kareem Rush.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Rush discussed LA’s season and more.

Check out notes from our dialogue below:

Kareem Rush’s take on the Los Angeles Lakers this season:

“I mean, I like what they were doing. They were playing well. LeBron is unbelievable doing what he’s doing in Year 17, AD is that second guy that he needs to command the offense and someone he can run the offense through and let LeBron be the closer. The way he was facilitating and the way he was running that team, they definitely had a chance to compete for a championship. I thought the Clippers might have a better chance of beating them when healthy; the Clippers were playing a little bit better and finding their stride down towards the end before everything was cancelled. But I definitely saw them making it to the Western Conference Finals and challenging the Clippers. But whoever won that series was going to win the title. I like Milwaukee in the East. But I think once the game slows down in the playoffs, some of those deficiencies from Giannis and their second guy, they really put it on stars in the playoffs. And I think their duo of Giannis and Kris Middleton compared to either Kawhi and PG-13 or what the Lakers have in LeBron and AD.”

Kareem Rush on who played like Anthony Davis in his era:

“Who was AD back in the day…I mean, Dirk kind of. Who else? Chris Bosh. Hybrid 4’s and 5’s – who else? It’s hard to think of one. I played so long ago and I’ve been retired 10 years I don’t even know…Tim Thomas, Tim Duncan. I forgot Tim of course.”

Kareem Rush on LeBron James’ MVP chances this season:

“Yes. No discredit to Giannis but just the fact that LeBron is doing this in Year 17 leading the League in assists is impressive. If either one got it, I can understand why. What Giannis was doing this year is crazy. He’s putting up better numbers this year from last year but he is in the East which I think is a little weaker, and it’s more a nod and a tip of cap to what LeBron’s doing.