Markeiff Morris Trash Talks Brother, Says Lakers Will Sweep Clippers

Shortly before the season was put on hiatus, the Los Angeles Lakers made a huge statement by beating the Clippers. The win cemented the fact that they were the favorites in the Western Conference and added to the rivalry between the two teams. It’s hard to know how both teams will look when the season returns, but Markieff Morris thinks he knows how a playoff matchup will go.

In a video with Bleacher Report, Markieff and Marcus Morris had a chance to talk about a Lakers-Clippers playoff matchup. Marcus ended up talking major trash to his twin brother.

After Marcus Morris says Clippers in 7 over the Lakers, Markieff Morris responds and says Lakers in 4 over the Clippers 😈🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/b6rPxnhYRA — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) May 23, 2020

If the Lakers swept the Clippers in the playoffs, that would be a major statement. Considering the Clippers have won two of the three matchups against the Lakers this season, that seems unlikely. However, if the two do play in the playoffs, it should be a very good series and nobody would be surprised if it went to seven games.

Danny Green Praises Lakers’ Depth

Much has been made about how the Clippers have a lot of depth, but the Lakers bench is underappreciated. Outside of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the team has some very solid role players. Danny Green recently praised his teammates.

“We have a very deep team — a lot of depth — so guys like Kuz, Avery Bradley, myself, and KCP, we’re going to need those four guys on our group to be able to have a good night at least one night each throughout the playoffs,” Green said on ESPN’s First Take.

The Lakers have struggled when James isn’t on the course, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t capable contributors all over the roster. Ball handling help remains a concern, but that won’t matter as much come playoff time. James will be on the bench for very few minutes and that should alleviate the need for a backup. The Lakers have a lot of good veterans sprinkled throughout the roster and that should help the team a lot considering the current circumstances.

Lakers Missing out on 7-Game Home Series

If the Western Conference Finals were to be played between the Lakers and Clippers, that would’ve meant a potential seven games at Staples Center. In the Lakers’ case, that could’ve meant seven home games.

“If we would have had the playoffs and been able to play Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, for sure, that would have been seven home games potentially for us,” Lakers veteran Jared Dudley said, per Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.

As of now, it appears the NBA playoffs will take place at Disney World in Orlando, Florida with no fans in attendance. That would mean a neutral court for every team. A lot of teams might benefit from that, but the Lakers are definitely affected negatively by it. They have a very strong home-court advantage whenever they play and they’ll be missing out on that. At the end of the day, it shouldn’t matter much if the Lakers do have the best basketball team.

