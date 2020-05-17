Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine & Rakeem Christmas Made MJ a Grandpa

Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine Jordan made the legendary NBA star a grandfather with the birth of her son in 2019. Michael is now a grandfather in addition to being the dad to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Ysabel and Victoria. The family just celebrated his first birthday, and Jasmine took to Instagram to reflect on the occasion.

“What a year it’s been!” Jasmine noted. “Becoming a mom has been incredible but becoming YOUR mother has been beyond fulfilling. You came into my world and turned it upside down in the best way. I was so scared when I first laid eyes on you. At that moment, I knew how much you needed me then and going forward. I questioned whether or not I’d be enough for you.”

Jasmine is engaged to Rakeem Christmas who she met at Syracuse before he went on to play in the NBA for the Pacers from 2015 to 2017. The couple is planning a wedding in the fall, and Jasmine told The Today Show that they are hoping they can still have the event given all the uncertainty around gatherings.

“Wedding plans are still on track,” Jasmine noted. “We’re pushing forward, fingers crossed that we can keep it going.”

Jasmine is one of three children from Michael’s first marriage to Juanita Vanoy. Michael and wife Yvette Prieto have twin daughters, Ysabel and VIctoria.

Jasmine Is an Executive for Jordan Brand

Jasmine works as an executive for Jordan Brand where she acts as a liaison between the company and players. She described her role with the company during an interview with Rolling Out.

“I am the liaison between Jordan Brand and the athletes that we have signed on Jordan Brand,” Jasmine explained. “I make sure that our players get everything from footwear to apparel to succeed on the court and to be fashionable off the court. And we make sure that they’re doing custom colorways for their games. Then, on the back end, when we do photoshoots and appearances, I make sure I get everything on schedule so that way we can market each player.”

Rakeem & Jasmine Did Not Start Dating Until After College

Rakeem and Jasmine became friends as Syracuse students, but they did not start dating until after college. Rakeem realized after college that he had feelings for Jasmine.

“Rakeem and I met at Syracuse in college,” Jasmine noted to In Style. “He was my first friend on campus and we became best friends while we were there. It wasn’t until after we graduated, and after he went through the NBA draft, that he realized that he had feelings for me—and at first I was like, that’s kind of weird [laughs]; we’re such close friends! But here we are three-and-a-half years later, engaged.”

Jasmine believes their son has allowed them to see the softer side of her father. She told Oprah Magazine that their son has Michael “wrapped around his finger.”

“My dad is definitely a little softer on my son,” Jasmine said. “He’s just trying to feel him out and figure out the role of being a grandfather, and he loves it. My son really has him wrapped around his finger. I’m grateful that I get to witness everything along with it.”

READ NEXT: Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto Is a Proud Mom to Twins