Bodybuilding Prodigy Mikayla Kingman Dies at 23

Mikayla Kingman, a Massachusetts-based bodybuilder, has died at the age of 23. Kingman’s death came shortly after fellow-bodybuilder Luke Sandoe took his own life. Sandoe died earlier in May 2020.

Kingman’s obituary says that she “passed away unexpectedly” on May 10, 2020. The tribute describes Kingman as “an inspiration to all, her smile would light up a room.” Kingman’s obituary askes that memorial contributions be made in her name to Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Kingman Wrote on Instagram 2 Days Before Her Death: ‘Life Needs No Filter Even on its Darkest Day’

Kingman’s final Instagram post came on May 8. The image showed a sunset over water. It was accompanied by the caption, “Life needs no filter even on its darkest day.” At the time of her death, Kingman was living in Florida. Kingman was in a relationship with fellow bodybuilder, Branden Tyler. The couple had been together since the summer of 2017. On May 18, Tyler posted a photo of he and Kingman walking in the woods. Kingman posted the same photo at the time of their second anniversary, writing on Facebook:

How’d I get so lucky?! Three years with my best friend. Thank you for showing me what true love really is. I’m extremely grateful to have you in my life! You always know how to put a smile on my face. Every single day with you gets better and better. We’re in this fight together babe, I love you forever & always.

Kingman was born in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, in October 1996. Her obituary says that she was “of East Bridgewater, Massachuetts.” The obituary adds that a “Celebration of Life” for Kingman will be held in Massachusetts “at a later date” and that “no service will be held in Florida.”

Kingman’s Former Coach Paid Tribute to Kingman Calling Her One of the ‘Sweetest, Soft spoken, Hardest Working’ People

In 2017, Kingman achieved three first-place finishes at the NPC Jay Cutler Classic in the figure division. At the time of her victories, Kingman wrote on Instagram:

I want to thank everyone, without you all believing in me and pushing me past my limits I wouldn’t be standing here right now. So many people to thank from family to friends, you’ve all motivated me to be the best me!

Kingman’s coach from that time, Justin Randall, paid tribute to Kingman following her death. Randall said in part:

She was the one of the sweetest, soft spoken, hardest working young ladies that I had ever met. We haven’t spoken in quite some time…but I’ll be forever grateful that she chose me as a coach and also a friend-and the memories we shared in that short time.

Kingman Maintained a Fitness Lifestyle Brand Up Until 2017

Up until May 2017, Kingman maintained a coaching, nutrition and lifestyle brand via a Facebook page, Coach Mikayla Kingman. The last update on that page came on May 9, 2017.

In the bio section of a blog associated with her lifestyle brand, Kingman said that she became interested in lifting and conditioning in high school. This came after Kingman tore her ACL twice. Kingman wrote, “This is what really pushed me to condition and train my body correctly to prevent injuries in the future.” Kingman added that by the time she left high school, she was living a health conscious lifestyle.

