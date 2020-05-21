MLB All-Star Slugger Wants to Cross Over into UFC

Bo Jackson. Deion Sanders. And Carlos Correa? There have been a handful of wildly successful two-sport athletes that played Major League Baseball as well as another professional sport at its highest level, and Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa believes he might have what it takes to do the same by crossing over into the UFC someday.

At least that’s what the 25-year-old revealed to MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn when he said he would love to try it.

“I would love to cross over into the UFC,” Correa said.

Correa was an All-Star in 2017 as well as one of the key players on the 2017 World Series championship team.

You can watch Bohn’s entire interview with Correa below.

Houston Astros Carlos Correa 'would love to cross over into the UFC'Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros joins Mike Bohn on the latest MMA Junkie Q&A to discuss his MMA podcast, desire to fight in UFC and the latest MMA news. 2020-05-19T19:36:08Z

Correa Grew up Boxing and Follows Combat Sports Closely

While it’s incredibly unlikely that the Astros or any other MLB team would contractually allow one of their top stars to compete in combat sports, Correa does at least possess some of the requisite knowledge that might help make such a crossover to MMA successful.

Correa is an avid combat sports fan. He’s appeared in several video segments recently discussing the UFC with the likes of Bohn and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, and he accurately predicted on his own podcast Justin Gaethje’s recent upset win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Additionally, Correa told Bohn he has some actual experience fighting inside a boxing ring, which is something that could help him learn the striking techniques used in MMA.

“I grew up boxing and I loved it, but I realized…in baseball, you don’t get hit as much,” Correa said. “In boxing, I’m going to have to be constantly getting hit in the face and stomach in the ribs and that hurts.”

Home Run Hitter Wants Knockouts

Correa has hit 102 home runs across five MLB seasons.

“I stuck to baseball and it worked out well for me,” Correa said. “But definitely I would love to try.”

He’s right about that. Baseball definitely worked out for the slugger.

Correa was the first overall selection in the 2012 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut in 2015 winning the American League’s Rookie of the Year award that same year.

Still, despite all that success, Correa has an itch that maybe only participating in at least one MMA rules cage fight can scratch.

“Getting KO’d, I would love to know what that feels like in the Octagon,” Correa said. “But also getting a KO.”

Carlos Correa vs. Jon Jones?

Correa is certain he could make the UFC’s light heavyweight limit.

Moreover, he said if he decides to crossover into MMA, he’d do so primarily to learn more about the sport he loves, particularly about what the fighters experience inside the UFC’s Octagon.

“It’s hard to speak about it and talk about the adjustments fighters need to make when you’re on the sidelines,” Correa said. But when you’re actually in there feeling the power from your opponent, it’s tough to make those adjustments. It will be a different perspective if you’re able to get in that Octagon.”

But Correa doesn’t seem to have any delusions of grandeur. He knows that facing the likes of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones would go just as well for Jones as it would the other way around if Jones and Correa decided to have a home run hitting contest.

“I weigh about 215, 220,” Correa said. “I could make 205 easily. So, Jon Jones would kick my ass.”

