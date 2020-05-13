Myles Garrett to Seahawks Rumor-Starter Reveals Motives

The internet was in rare form on Monday as a rumor started to circulate that a deal was near completion that would send the Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett to the Seattle Seahawks.

Speculation generated from user “everyonelovesnudez” on Reddit started to gain steam and the unnamed alleged news-breaker even did a radio interview backing up the claim he made that Garrett — a Defensive Player of the Year candidate before his helmet-swinging attack on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph in Week 11 — was heading to Seattle.

“The player that is coming to the Seahawks apparently is Myles Garrett. The Browns have not been happy with him after what happened with what happened with the Mason Rudolph incident. There has been a split in the Browns organization — some people want to keep him because he’s so talented. Some want to trade him. I don’t know what Seattle is giving up, but the trade is finalized or just finishing up.”

Fail Mary Motivation for Fake Myles Garrett Trade Rumor

Reporters around the league quickly made their calls and debunked the rumor, but not before Garrett became a trending topic on Twitter. Even Garrett himself responded to the news.

The faceless fake news-breaker — who had some credibility after calling a roster move earlier this offseason — took to Reddit to explain why he decided to pull off what he dubbed: “The Great Bamboozle.”

In short, it’s because he — or she — is a Packers fan.

“Since the Fail Mary, and now i have gotten my revenge. I do know a player on the team and the Britt news was legit. I used that to fabricate a trade and see how far I could go with it… I have pulled off the bamboozle to end all bamboozles, and I will be inducted into the bamboozle Hall of Fame. I got to go on-air on a Seattle radio station, I have all of Twitter buzzing, I have national reporters talking about this news, I turned the nfl media world upside down in just a few hours. I understand that some (most) of you will be furious after this, but it was all in good fun. In a world with a pandemic and being under quarantine, I brought a little hope and fun to a fan base. I hope that’s at least a little understood. I apologize for the bamboozles, you can all start to bash me now. And as always, GO PACK GO.”

Below is the play that is being referenced that came during Russell Wilson’s rookie year with the Seahawks. He launched a desperation heave that was eventually ruled a touchdown, giving the Seahawks a 14-12 victory on Monday Night Football.

The game featured what was ruled to be the first go-ahead touchdown with no time remaining in Monday Night Football history, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Opposite True as Browns Look to Extend Myles Garrett

What made the report even more unbelievable has been that the recent news out of the Browns camp has been that the team is working on extending Garrett long-term.

Insider Ian Rapoport went on NFL Network and said that he believes Garrett could become the first pass-rusher to hit the $25 million per year mark with his extension. Currently, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is currently the highest paid defender in the league in terms of average annual value at $23.5 million.

