NFL Star Tom Brady & ESPN Troll Atlanta Falcons on Twitter

The NFL has a lot of jokesters, one being former Patriots hierarchy, Tom Brady. Three years ago the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against Brady and the Patriots which, clearly, they’ll never be able to live down.

To Falcons fans, the joke is exhausted but to everyone one else it’s not. Brady made that clear on Twitter.

The original tweet is from ESPN has been a trend on Twitter this week with people posting photos of what they expected 2020 to look like and what it has actually turned into. ESPN made fun of the Falcons collapsing to the Patriots in Super Bowl 51. Brady responded with the most popular meme of MJ laughing that originated from the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance.

Falcons Will Face Tom Brady Twice

After 20 years and six Super Bowl rings later, Tom Brady has left New England for warmer weather. Brady will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s starting quarterback.

Now that they’re in the same division, the Falcons will face the superstar QB twice in the final three weeks of the season.

Brady has two top receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and his beloved tight end, Rob Gronkowski is reuniting with his partner in crime after coming out of a one-year retirement. The Falcons don’t even get a break between the two Tampa matchups, they’ll be playing the reigning Super Bowl champs in between.

It’s a good thing the Falcons stacked up on their defense this offseason. They should be a lot more prepared with sack monsters on the line that consists of, Dante Fowler, Marlon Davidson, and Grady Jarrett and Takk McKinley.

These games will be important to the Falcons not only mentally, but emotionally as they try to regain their respect in the league back.

News Flash: Tom Brady is Not the GOAT

During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Brady’s former teammate and linebacker Tedy Bruschi unveiled one thing that Brady’s new teammates can’t do, no “Brady-Watching.”

This means that the team can’t solely rely on Brady to make the plays or even look at him like he’s the greatest of all time.

“I’ll say this right now,” Bruschi said, “if those players see him as that four-letter word, they better get over it. The four-letter word is a word I will not use to describe him. It’s that farm animal, it starts with G. I don’t do that. Because that’s almost like putting him on a pedestal. It’s like, dude, you’re still the same guy I intercepted in practice and took 20 bucks from. Come on, now.”

Brady Makes Mistakes Too!!!

Hm, Brady is one to talk after not making it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016. Ok, so, he’s nearly perfect but he still makes mistakes.

You can blame the 2019 season on Brady having nobody to throw to, but shouldn’t the so-called “GOAT” figure it out? He also had one of his worst passing years last season which ended with a pick-six to Logan Ryan in the AFC Divisional Round. Nice one, “G.O.A.T.”

So, do you think Brady kissed Bill Belichick on the lips when he left New England?

