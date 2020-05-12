Pat McAfee Calls Out ESPN Over MNF Gig: ‘How Many Excuses Can You Give’

The Booger McFarland memes are officially no more. The much-maligned duo of McFarland and Joe Tessitore are out as the commentating team for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

So who will ESPN call upon the fill the void? It’s well known that they had eyed the likes of Tony Romo, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees to help revitalize the MNF booth, an area that has been lacking within the company since Jon Gruden opted to return back to the sidelines. However, after striking out on the two future Hall of Famers and the most beloved Color Analyst in the sport, ESPN has reportedly decided to fill the booth internally, per The Athletic.

No worries, because the best man for the gig is right under their nose. That man, of course, is the wildly entertaining Pat McAfee. Who, by the sound of things, appears pretty keen on landing the role one day. Peep what he had to say about the possibility of working the MNF booth during Monday’s airing of The Pat McAfee Show.

If I was offered the Monday Night Football booth, I would take it in a heartbeat. That is dream job, precision job A. That is a mini Super Bowl every single week. I think I can add to the game of football. I think my knowledge of being inside, you know, an undefeated team, kicking off the Super Bowl is much different than the former comedians they’ve tried to put in there. I’m coming from a much different perspective.

However, as McAfee continued to discuss the situation further, it became fairly evident that ESPN is doing everything possible to strip the former Pro Bowl punter and the people of what they want.

Have I been trying to get that job? Absolutely. But have they given me every single excuse you could possibly give me to not put me in there? Yes. And that is why I am saying there is a zero percent chance I end up in there. How many excuses can you give?

McAfee Ready to Take Down MNF?

Pat McAfee Talks Why He Hasn't Gotten Monday Night FootballSome things are just not meant to be. This is a clip from The Pat McAfee Show live from 10am-Noon EST Mon-Fri. Use Promo Code "USA" At GetRoman.com for $10 Dollars Off Your First Order. SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxcTeAKWJca6XyJ37_ZoKIQ?sub_confirmation=1 MERCH: https://store.patmcafeeshow.com 2020-05-11T17:00:32Z

McAfee may not be getting the Monday Night Football job, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be the voice you’ll be tuning in to on Monday nights come this fall.

They have a different vision as opposed to me being in there, and I completely get it. But you need to know now, if you’re going to keep me as an independent operation I’m probably going to do Monday Night Football watch-alongs on my own YouTube. I’m probably going to start going through this entire thing. And I’m going to try and take over the whole damn sports media world, if that’s what you want. And I’m 100% ok doing that.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has reported that McAfee’s fellow ESPN colleagues Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick are all in the running to replace the duo of Tessitore and McFarland. Marchand also noted that despite the belief that all hires will be internal, they could potentially look outside the company to bring in someone such as NFL Network’s Kurt Warner or Nate Burleson.

Before you go, here’s a glimpse at what could have been on Monday nights. Enjoy.

Pat McAfee's Best Calls During Lions vs. Packers in Week 17Check out Pat McAfee's riveting account of the Week 17 battle. The Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush #NFL #Lions #Packers 2018-12-30T21:58:52Z