Ex-Giants WR Believes Odell Beckham Will Have Last Laugh in Revenge Game

Upon the 2020 NFL schedule release on Thursday, one of the first things NFL fans around the country did was grab their red Sharpie and circle a Week 15 bout between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. This would normally be a rather unceremonious matchup, were it not for the fact that Odell Beckham Jr. will be making his inaugural return to MetLife to face off against the team that shipped him out of town last March.

Ex-Giants WR: OBJ’s Return is ‘Long Over Due’

Apparently, fans and OBJ aren’t the only people eyeing the late December matchup. Jawill Davis, a Canadian Football League wide receiver who spent the 2018 season with Big Blue as a teammate alongside Beckham, is also enticed by the wideout’s return to New York. A return in which he believes, by Davis’ Twitter remarks, that Beckham will wind up getting the last laugh.

@obj watch what bra do to them it’s long over due n that’s a fact ‼️ https://t.co/EQLp2iXNOA — Jawill Davis (@jawilldavis) May 8, 2020

Davis Danced Himself Out of a Job With Giants

Davis’ Giants career was short-lived, but it didn’t come without its fair share of interesting tidbits.

The former undrafted free agent out of Bethune Cookman, played seven games with the G-Men in 2018, hauling in just four receptions. He did, however, carve out a late-season role as the team’s primary return specialist. That is, until he suffered a non-football related injury…by dancing.

#Giants WR Jawill Davis, placed on Injured Reserve a few minutes ago, actually suffered a dislocated patella while dancing in the locker room, sources say. That’s a new one. The dislocation is said to be slight. But still, his season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2018

The injury ended not only his 2018 season, but his tenure with the Giants. He was signed by the Green Bay Packers the next offseason but failed to make it out of training camp with the team. He’s since bounced around the CFL, as well as the now non-existent XFL.

More Than an OBJ Revenge Game

All eyes will undoubtedly be on Beckham when the Browns travel to East Rutherford in the brisk December weather to face off against the Giants. However, OBJ will be far from the only player, or coach for that matter, with vengeance on their mind.

Safety Jabrill Peppers and guard Kevin Zeitler are both former Browns players who were dealt to New York in the Beckham trade. Peppers was a 2017 1st-round pick for Cleveland. While Zeitler developed into one of the league’s top players at his position during his tenure with the Browns.

On the other side of the football, former Giants big-ticket free-agent signee Olivier Vernon may also be taking the field on the much-anticipated Sunday. That is, if Vernon isn’t cut prior to that. Vernon has been pegged as a potential cap casualty this offseason following a horrendous first year with the Browns where he accumulated a grand total of just 3.5 sacks.

Last but not least, Freddie Kitchens will be roaming the sidelines for the Giants in Week 15 as well. The former Browns head coach is now the tight ends coach for Big Blue.