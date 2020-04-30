Chiefs Exercise Fifth-Year Option for Super Bowl MVP QB: Report

This doesn’t come as much of a shock, but it’s nonetheless great news. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially exercised their fifth-year option for franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The #Chiefs have exercised the fifth-year option for star QB Patrick Mahomes, source said. Now under contract through 2021… and the team hopes for much longer. The biggest no-brainer imaginable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

The Super Bowl MVP is now under contract until the end of the 2021 season, but let’s be real, general manager Brett Veach has every intention on making Showtime a Kansas City Chief for life.

Mahomes Is Already a Legend in KC

To say the Patrick Mahomes experiment has been a success at Arrowhead Stadium would be an understatement. In just two full seasons as QB1, the Texas Tech product has earned not only lead MVP honors, but also Super Bowl MVP accolades. Drafted 10th overall by the Chiefs in 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes has completely exceeded all expectations in the City of Fountains and is poised to be one of the greatest to ever throw a football.

Not to mention, his stats speak for themselves. At just 24, Mahomes has tallied 9,412 yards, 76 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions. Not bad for someone who many thought wouldn’t excel in the NFL.

Off the field, Mahomes has been an exemplary figure in the Kansas City community, donating meals to families suffering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and earlier this week, joined the popular All In Challenge to auction off what he describes as the “Ultimate Chiefs game day experience at Arrowhead.”

🚨 @PatrickMahomes Accepts the #ALLINCHALLENGE to help make a positive impact during this time. 🚨 You and a friend have the chance to win the ultimate @Chiefs Game-Day Experience at Arrowhead! Click the link to get involved. https://t.co/weLTfpq2pE pic.twitter.com/KHpx20FWlm — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) April 28, 2020

A role model on and off the field, there’s no other person under center Chiefs Kingdom would rather have representing this storied organization than Mahomes.

Chiefs CEO: Mahomes Extension the ‘Priority’

With now more time to hammer out a long-term extension for No. 15, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt confirmed that it’s the team top priority in the offseason, and a deal will be completed in the “short term,” according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

How close are the #chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on a new record setting contract? #nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/AAO2sIVGkI — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 27, 2020

General manager Veach doubled-down on this message on a conference call with reporters April 16.

Via The Kansas City Star: “Pat is a priority and the way we look at it now with all that’s going on, I mean, we’re going to have a lot of time to work with. Again, just Pat and his agents, Chris (Cabott) and Leigh Steinberg, they know that Pat is a priority. Pat isn’t going anywhere. He’s going to be here for a long time.

“If we feel that it’s a priority when you have a great player, and that great player is a priority, to things get done. It’s just hard to put a timetable on exactly when and how that will all work out. But we know and I’m sure he knows that it will get done and it will be taken care of.”

Already the number one seller in NFL merchandise, we’re all just witnesses to the greatness that Patrick Mahomes has already become and the legacy he will certainly leave on this game.

READ NEXT: New Chiefs RB: It Felt ‘Special’ When Patrick Mahomes Picked Me