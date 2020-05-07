Patriots 2020 Schedule: Complete List of Dates, Opponents, Start Times

On Thursday night, the NFL released the official NFL schedule and that obviously includes all 16 regular-season games for the New England Patriots.

Here is a look at the Patriots’ schedule including four games against the NFC West to begin the season.

Here is a look at the complete Patriots 2020 schedule and some of the highlights.

Week 1: Miami at 1pm

Week 2: @Seattle, SNF

Week 3: Las Vegas at 1pm

Week 4: @Kansas City at 4:25

Week 5: Denver at 1pm

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: San Francisco at 4:25

Week 8: @Buffalo at 1pm

Week 9: @New York Jets, MNF

Week 10: Baltimore, SNF

Week 11: @Houston at 1pm

Week 12: Arizona at 1pm

Week 13: @LA Chargers at 4:25

Week 14: @LA Rams, TNF

Week 15: @Miami, 1 pm

Week 16: Buffalo, MNF

Week 17: New York Jets at 1pm

Patriots in SoFi

The Patriots will visit the Los Angeles Rams at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This matchup will be of major interest as one of the league’s most popular teams visits the high-tech new home of the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Speaking of the Chargers, the Patriots will be one of a few teams that play both the Rams and the Bolts in the new stadium in 2020. In fact, they play them in back-to-back weeks (Week 13 and 14).

By the end of the season, they should be well acquainted with the league’s newest venue

Jimmy Garoppolo Returns in Week 7

The return of Jimmy Garoppolo will get some attention from the media and fans when the San Francisco 49ers head into Gillette Stadium. At one point, Garoppolo seemed like the guy who would push Tom Brady out of the door and become the Patriots’ next franchise QB.

Instead, he was traded to the Niners and Brady became a free agent this offseason and left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pats don’t play Tampa Bay this year–unless they met in the Super Bowl–but maybe this is the next best thing.

Battling the Champs at Arrowhead in Week 4

Patrick Mahomes might be the best player in the NFL on the best team. Facing a challenge like that should be enough to get the juices flowing.

The Patriots probably won’t see a stiffer test than the one they will face when they battle Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. If you’re looking for a barometer for what is suddenly a young-ish Patriots team, this game with the Chiefs will likely be the measuring stick.

Epic Battles With the Bills

The story of the Patriots’ 2020 campaign will likely be told during the two games against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo has emerged as the favorites to win the AFC East and to break the spell New England has cast over its division rivals for more than a decade.

Don’t be surprised if the Patriots can prove superior to Buffalo in head-to-head matchups, they can maintain control of the division. The Patriots will head to Buffalo for Week 8 in one of their most challenging road games of the year and have them at home in Week 16.

