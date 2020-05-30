Patriots Safety and Wife Rocked By Horrible Tragedy

Devin McCourty and his wife lost their child shortly after she was born, and the New England Patriots safety took to social media to ask for prayer and privacy.

Devin McCourty’s Social Media Message

The McCourty twins (Jason and Devin) shared this thread from Devin’s wife, Michelle, who begins by saying:

“I cry as I type this. My pregnancy had resulted in a stillbirth at almost 8 months of being pregnant – at exactly 31 weeks 2 days, when we found out that the baby girl growing inside me no longer had a heartbeat after being completely fine the week prior at my last doctor’s appointment.”

“We are so heartbroken. We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb.”

Understandably, the McCourtys are clinging to faith and family I’m this time, but were courageous enough to share their pain with the world.

One must marvel at Michelle McCourty’s strength to share the details of her pain and her struggles with faith after enduring such an ordeal. Her battle to remain faithful and optimistic in the face of such tragedy is inspiring.

An Outpouring of Support from Teammates and More

The Patriots family has shown tremendous support for McCourty and his family during this tough time. Former teammate Tom Brady took to Instagram and posted this:

Love you my brother. So sad for you loss! You are in our thoughts and prayers always ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼

Jarrett Stidham, N’Keal Harry, Branden Bolden, James White, Patrick Chung, and former Patriot Donte Stallworth were among the other members of the Patriots family who reached out in the form of comments on the post.

Stidham: Prayers up to you guys my brother. Love y’all. ❤️ Harry: My prayers are definitely going out to y’all. Love you bro💙 Bolden: Sending love and prayers. Love y’all ❤️✊🏾✊🏾 Chung: Sorry Devin. My prayers are with you. Sorry man White: Praying for you and the family bro! Stallworth: So sorry to hear this, Dev. Love you guys, brother! 🙏🏿

