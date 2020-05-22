Richie Incognito Has Interesting Reveal About Raiders’ Las Vegas Move

Considering Richie Incognito’s career, it’s a bit surprising it took him 12 years to land with the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s just always been the stereotypical Raider. He’s aggressive, he’s controversial and he’s definitely a character. Though he’s 36 and has already retired once, he appears to be in the team’s plans for the next couple of years.

The Raiders are making a big move to Las Vegas this season and Incognito revealed some interesting information to Vic Tafur of The Athletic recently.

“My dad and I got a place there in 2017,” Incognito said. “We moved there to be Raiders fans when I retired. We said, ‘If we’re going to follow one team, we’re moving to Vegas to follow the Raiders.’”

Unfortunately, Incognito’s father passed away in 2018 so they were never able to move to Las Vegas together. However, he was able to get connected to the Raiders and sign with them last season. The move was met with criticism when the news broke, but Incognito played like one of the best left guards in all of football last year. Thanks to his strong play and leadership in the locker room, nobody questioned when the Raiders gave him a contract extension this offseason.

Incognito Talks Raiders Offensive Line

When fully healthy, the Raiders had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL last season. Rodney Hudson is the best center in the AFC, Trent Brown is a Pro Bowl right tackle and Incognito is maybe the best left guard in the NFL. Incognito thinks the unit is in for a big year.

“We have continuity and we’re big as f**k,” he said. ‘We’re going to lean on some people. And that’s what Coach Gruden and Mike built us for — we’re a big, tough, physical unit and (offensive line) Coach (Tom) Cable has the Super Bowl experience to lead us through. …

“That’s what we’re chasing, we’re chasing a ring. I need one. I have been to the playoffs once and I smelled it. I want more.”

Incognito has had the misfortune of not playing for the best teams. That could change this season as the Raiders loaded up on talent this offseason and almost made the playoffs last season. A strong showing from the offensive line could get the team over the hump.

Incognito Is Excited to Protect Derek Carr

Quarterback Derek Carr has had the pleasure of having some of the best offensive lines of the last several years blocking for him. The 2020 version might be the best yet.

“The Carr Insurance Agency is ready to protect Mr. Carr,” Incognito said, “and we’re excited.”

Incognito thinks the Raiders have done enough to get the team to the Super Bowl soon.

“I am excited,” he said. “I am so excited to compete again and I am so excited to represent the Raiders and bring a Super Bowl to the city of Las Vegas.”

It would be a huge jump from missing the playoffs the last three seasons to the Super Bowl, but crazier things have happened.

