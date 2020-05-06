Insider Reveals Raiders’ First 4 Opponents for 2020 Season

The NFL is set to reveal all of the schedule details for 2020 on Thursday night, but some information is starting to trickle out. During a segment on 93.7 The Fan, ESPN’s John Clayton revealed that the first four games of the season will be NFC teams versus AFC teams. Clayton has been covering the NFL for decades, so there’s reason to believe he isn’t right. There was talk of the NFL front-loading the schedule with less important games in case they had to be canceled so the decision makes sense.

In the Las Vegas Raiders‘ case, that means they’ll be facing off with NFC South teams. The only NFC teams the Raiders are supposed to play are the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. It remains to be seen which games will be at home and which games will be away. The Buccaneers and Saints figure to be two of the NFL’s best teams while the Panthers and Falcons struggled last year. The first four weeks of the season should give the world a really good idea of what to expect from the Raiders.

Tom Brady in Las Vegas for Week 1?

With the reported news that the Buccaneers are one of the Raiders’ first opponents in 2020, the door is now wide open for Tom Brady to help open up Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Brady was linked to the silver and black for much of the offseason and while that didn’t end up happening, the future Hall of Famer could still have a chance to play in Las Vegas.

The NFL has a lot of reasons to want the Raiders’ move to Sin City to work out, so they’re going to do what they can to get the first game in Allegiant Stadium a ton of coverage. Nothing would probably bring better ratings to the opener than Brady’s first game not in Patriots uniform. It seems like a win-win situation for all parties. The Raiders get to show off their new stadium to a huge audience and Brady gets to play the first professional regular season football game in Las Vegas.

Will Allegiant Stadium Be Done in Time?

The biggest concern facing the Raiders in trying to host teams early in the season is that Allegiant Stadium is not done with construction. By all accounts, it’s supposed to be finished by July 31st, but there have 16 works who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. They have yet to shut down construction yet, but more and more workers are testing positive for the disease by the week.

If there is any substantial delay in construction, the Raiders will have to look at alternative locations to play in. That’s not ideal considering the team is very eager to play in the new stadium, but it might be out of their control. The COVID-19 situation at Allegiant Stadium is something to keep an eye on.

