Raiders Considering Adding Veteran Cornerback, per Insider

With the NFL draft wrapped up and free agency all but over, the Las Vegas Raiders‘ roster shouldn’t look too different at the top when the regular season rolls around. The team is excited about their new players, but there’s still one hole on the roster that could get filled before training camp. According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, the Raiders could possibly be in the market for a veteran cornerback.

As of now, it looks like Travyon Mullen and Damon Arnette are the two favorites to start at cornerback. Those two have a combined one year of NFL experience. The Raiders are excited about both players, but there will be growing pains and the team is playing some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Nevin Lawson has been in the NFL for six years and has played a lot of games. He’s a solid veteran presence, but it makes sense why Las Vegas would want to add one more piece.

Who’s Still Available?

Probably the best available cornerback on the market is Logan Ryan. He recently revealed he won’t be going back to the Tennessee Titans and is a solid player. However, it’s been reported that he at least wants $10 million a year on his contract. The Raiders aren’t going to give him that.

Unless Ryan lowers his asking price, the team will have to look elsewhere. Former Cincinnati Bengals starter Dre Kirkpatrick makes a lot of sense. He used to play for Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and should have at least one more solid season in the tank. He would also probably be a lot cheaper than Ryan.

One player who would probably anger a sect of the Raider fan base is Aqib Talib. The former Jon Gruden draftee was one of the team’s archrivals during his years with the Denver Broncos. He’s 34 now and is definitely on the downside of his career. Based on the past, that’s exactly the type of veteran Gruden has targeted.

Is CB an Area of Concern for the Raiders?

If the Raiders stay put and don’t add a veteran cornerback, there will definitely be a lot of question marks surrounding the position. The team loves Mullen and clearly has a lot of faith in his ability to take a leap in year two. They have reason to believe he’s going to be solid in his second year. He was a bright spot on the Raider defense last year and should only get better.

However, it’s impossible to know what exactly they’ll get from Arnette. He was considered by many to be a reach in the first round. That said, he’s got a ton of experience and is already 24 years old. He’ll be a lot more NFL-ready than most rookie cornerbacks. If the Raiders hold off on signing another cornerback, that probably means they trust Arnette and Mullen to hold down the fort. The team’s defensive backfield is probably the biggest area of concern on the roster, but could also end up being a solid group. Time will tell.

