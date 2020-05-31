Richard Sherman on George Floyd Protests: ‘When Will the Response Be Justice?’

Many athletes across the professional landscape have joined in protests or taken to social media to voice their thoughts on nationwide protests, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is no different.

After days of national riots and protests after the death of Minnesota, Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody, Sherman, who had been retweeting and re-posting various views and videos, spoke directly about race and police brutality.

When will the response be justice? Racism has been around forever and too many excuses have been made for it. If you are sitting by watching it and judging the reaction you are part of the problem with what is going on because you allow yourself to overlook the cause. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 31, 2020

Before Sunday, Sherman had not tweeted anything directly about the protests or the response from police departments around the country.

Unarmed and Black is not a crime and should not be treated as such. I will not argue or engage in discussion with individuals who cannot understand that basic premise. Basic fairness and justice is all that has been asked for and it has not be given — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 31, 2020

It’s curious the way I’m treated in public when I have a mask on and when I don’t. When I wear a mask I feel the tension that I have felt since i was a child. I can feel the looks I get of ppl who assume I’m a threat. But when the mask comes off and suddenly I’m not a threat — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 31, 2020

The 49ers corner is coming off his most productive season since heading to Santa Clara, California, notching 11 passes defended and three interceptions in the regular season as San Francisco totaled a 13-3 record and a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Sherman was selected to second-team All-Pro as well as the Pro Bowl.

My profession nor my education change the fact that I’m a black man in America and to that end I will continue to fight for equality for the ppl that are treated unjust in the country. And if that offends you or makes you uncomfortable then maybe we are starting to make progress — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 31, 2020

Sherman’s New and Old Comments

Sherman has been known for being an outspoken NFL player throughout his time with the Seattle Seahawks and the 49ers, and during previous protests and tension over racial injustice in 2016, Sherman spoke to The Undefeated about his views.

Honestly, I think it’s unfortunate. You pray for the families on both sides. You don’t want to see anybody killed senselessly. It’s a tough time we are living in, a very scary time. It’s an uncertain future. It’s frustrating on both sides. Because you understand that police officers have a duty and a job. They sacrifice a lot to protect and serve. And I understand that some don’t do it the right way. I also understand that people shouldn’t get killed just because of the color of their skin. They have a right to a trial.

However, Sherman also received backlash online for using the phrase, “All Lives Matter,” with the then-Seahawk saying that race is a social construct and that being human beings is what is most important.

Any time you see people who are saying, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and then saying it’s time to kill police, then it is difficult to stand behind that logic. They are generalizing police just like they are asking police not to generalize us. It is very hypocritical. So, in that respect, I find it difficult to fully support that movement. I stand by what I said that All Lives Matter and that we are human beings. And speaking to police, I want African-Americans and everybody else treated decently. I want them treated like human beings. And I also want the police treated like human beings. I don’t want police officers just getting knocked off in the street who haven’t done anything wrong.

Follow our feed and join our community at Heavy on 49ers on Facebook!

Sherman’s Recent Comments on Sports Reopening

Sherman has been active on Twitter and elsewhere during the spread of COVID-19, but his recent comments about states reopening was likely the most eye-catching.

Money changes everything. Teams started exploring options outside the state and all of a sudden the timeline changed https://t.co/eeAIl8B4bg — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 18, 2020

The corner’s words came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan for pro sports to return, shortly after other states leaders called out to pro teams to play elsewhere if their home state was not planning to reopen in time for new pro schedules.

Sherman spoke more in replies, saying that much of the return of pro sports is “posturing.”

I think it’s just posturing. If teams don’t like the restrictions then they will change — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 18, 2020

READ NEXT: Colin Kaepernick Starts Legal Defense Fund for Minneapolis Protesters

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, MT. Follow and reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier.