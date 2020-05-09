Todd Gurley Refuses to Text Ex-Teammates Until Rams Pay Up

The Los Angeles Rams still haven’t paid Todd Gurley his money. Gurley has been publically wondering where his money from the Rams is since he was released in March.

Gurley was recently on a podcast, “Uninterrupted” and announced once again that the Rams haven’t paid him and he wants nothing to do with his former teammates until he has his money.

“I still ain’t got my money, so it’s really, forgets the Rams right now. I don’t even care about them,” Gurley said, via Rams Wire. “I told my ex-teammates that they can’t even text me or call me until I get my money. As soon as I get my money, then I’ll be cool with everybody else.”

How Much Does LA Owe Gurley?

The Rams selected Gurley as the No. 10 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Gurley spent five seasons with the Rams and was two years into a four-year, $57.5 million extension—the biggest running back deal in NFL history.

They had decided to release Gurley in order to free up cap space and also threw into consideration that his knee injury had put a damper in his productivity.

The Rams knew if they released Gurley before 4 p.m. during free agency, they would get $10.5 million in salary and bonuses that they were set to owe him. Still, they had to give up $7.5 million to him, which he clearly hasn’t received.

Gurley signed with the Atlanta Falcons a day later to a one-year $6 million dollar contract, but that won’t be stopping him from getting the rest of the money he deserves from L.A.

Filing for Grievance

Gurley doesn’t plan on filing for grievance like his teammate Clay Matthews did. It’s not the route he wants to go since it would probably take even longer to get his money.

“The thing is, right now the grievances are on hold. So the team would have to set that meeting up. So they’ve kind of got the upper-hand right now because they know all this COVID stuff is going on,” he said. “It wouldn’t make sense for me to file a grievance because this spring case won’t get heard until next spring and once you file a grievance, it puts everything on hold, so it doesn’t even make sense for me to file a grievance right now.”

Though it is frustrating for Gurley, he knows he will get his money, eventually.

“I shouldn’t have to negotiate my money when it’s already written. But it is what it is at this point. I know I’m going to get my money for sure, so I have to look on the positive side.”

Gurley Has a Deadline

Gurley isn’t sure of the real reason the Rams haven’t paid up yet, but he does expect to receive it by June 1.

“I don’t know what their reason is. And the worst thing about it is they know they have to pay me too. Apparently probably just using the COVID thing as an excuse. Or they probably ain’t got no money to be paying anybody. They’ve got that stadium being built right now. All I know is, come June 1, I better have my money.”

